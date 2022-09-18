Mohammed bin Salman to miss Queen Elizabeth's funeral amid controversy over guest list

As world leaders, royals, and "everyday Australians" - including former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith - arrived in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Saudi Arabia's de-facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is no longer expected to attend.





Saudi Arabia would be represented instead by Prince Turki bin Mohammed al Saud, a British foreign office source said on Sunday.





Prince Turki is a minister of state and has been a member of the cabinet since 2018.





He is the grandson of late King Fahd and part of the new generation that has been brought to power by Prince Mohammed.



The change was made by Saudi Arabia, the source added.





Britain has invited heads of state from its allies to attend, but it is up to those nations who to send.





Saudi representation at the funeral has been closely watched for any signs of a further thaw in a diplomatic chill Western countries imposed on Prince Mohammed after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi insider-turned-critic, that US intelligence says was approved by the crown prince.





He has denied any role in the killing.





In 2020, Saudi Arabia jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for Khashoggi's murder.





Earlier, controversy erupted about the Saudi prince's plans to attend the funeral at Britain's invitation.



Hatice Cengiz, who was engaged to the Saudi journalist, said Prince Salman's presence should not be allowed to "stain" the memory of Queen Elizabeth.





"The Queen's passing is a truly sad occasion," she told The Guardian.





"The crown prince should not be allowed to be part of this mourning and not be allowed to stain her memory and use this time [of] mourning to seek legitimacy and normalisation."



Who else is invited to the funeral?

About 500 royals, politicians and world leaders will attend Queen Elizabeth’s full state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already arrived in London for the funeral. He met with King Charles III and the UK's new prime minister, Liz Truss, after laying a floral tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Saturday .





Other world leaders such as US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have also confirmed their presence at the ceremony.



While Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not be able to attend the funeral, his wife Olena Zelenska will be in attendance.





There are a number of world leaders who'll be conspicuous because of their absence.





Leading the charge will be Russian President Vladimir Putin, who hasn't received an invitation due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London. Source: AFP / Sergie Guneyev / Sputnik / Getty Images The Kremlin’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed outrage, saying the UK's decision to not invite Mr Putin is "deeply immoral".





"We believe that the UK's attempt to take advantage of a national tragedy that touched the hearts of millions of people around the world in order to settle scores with us during the days of mourning is deeply immoral," she said in a statement.



Leaders of Belarus, which has supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Myanmar, where the administration is accused of ill-treating the Rohingya people, have not been invited either.



The Australian contingent

Mr Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley will lead the Australian contingent, which will include nine "everyday Australians", plus four recipients of the Victoria Cross, including Keith Payne, Mark Donaldson, Daniel Keighran and Ben Roberts-Smith.





While all recipients of Australia's pre-eminent military honour are attending the funeral, it is the presence of Mr Roberts-Smith that’s raising eyebrows.



A 2011 image of Queen Elizabeth greeting former SAS corporal Ben Roberts-Smith Ben Roberts-Smith, at Buckingham Palace in London, after he was honoured with the Victoria Cross. Source: AFP / POOL / Getty Images The controversial figure is awaiting a judgement in a defamation case he brought against the Age, the Sydney Morning Herald, and the Canberra Times over reports that — he alleges — wrongly portray him as a war criminal and murderer.





According to The Guardian, Australian taxpayers are likely to foot the bill for Mr Roberts-Smith, who did not fly with the prime minister's official delegation on the RAAF’s VIP jet, but will instead take a commercial flight to London.





In addition to eminent Australians, ordinary citizens who have made "extraordinary contributions" to the country have also been invited to the funeral, Mr Albanese said on Tuesday.



These invitees include the Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott, 2022 Senior Australian of the Year Valmai Dempsey and 2021 Senior Australian of the Year Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann.





Shanna Whan (a rural woman who overcame a life-long battle with alcohol addiction and had her last drink in February 2015), Saba Abraham (owner of Mu'ooz, a not-for-profit restaurant in Brisbane) and Kim Smith (the Tasmanian recipient of Australia's Local Hero award) are on their way to London, too.



Also on the guest list are Western Australia's Australian of the year Helen Milroy, the South Australian Young Australian of the Year Trudy Lin, and Danny Abdallah, the Sydney father who forgave the drunk and drugged driver who killed three of his children.





Champion horse trainer Chris Waller was also invited to attend the funeral but won't be able to due to "COVID-19-related circumstances".



