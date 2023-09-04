Channel 7 used this woman's face in an anti-trans story. She says she didn't give permission

Key Points Grace Hyland says her image was used without permission in a Channel 7 program about transgender young people.

Grace Hyland says her image was used without permission in a Channel 7 program about transgender young people that she claims was misleading.





Hyland, a transgender woman, was featured in a promotion that billed the program as "the most controversial story of the year", and alleged that children were being pressured to "change from boy to girl or girl to boy".





After Hyland spoke out about her images being used to promote the show she wasn't a part of, Channel 7 deleted videos featuring Hyland, and uploaded new adverts not featuring her.





The show claimed thousands of children as young as 12 are transitioning and regretting it, and being pressured to do so by activists and medical professionals, without citing recent local data on this.



Hyland said "Channel 7 made it look like I kinda regret transitioning" by using old images of her before and after transitioning, which she did not give consent for them to use.





"Transitioning as a child is not how Channel 7 is making it out to be. My care by the Royal Children's Hospital was held with the utmost diligence and I am forever [grateful]. Stop using my medical history as a way to push your political agenda," she wrote on Instagram.





"Gender affirming healthcare in Australia needs more funding, it doesn’t need this negativity,” she said. “And even though my face is in this, I don't agree with it, I don't stand for this story, I don't stand for the sensationalism of this whole thing."





Channel 7 has been contacted for comment.



In Australia, transgender healthcare guidelines have been created by the Royal Children's Hospital, and have been endorsed by the Australian Professional Association for Trans Health.





Under the guidelines, gender-affirming surgery is essentially not available in Australia to people under 18, though there may be a very small amount of 17-year-olds who access top surgery, a chest procedure to align physical characteristics with gender identity.





Children are not able to access gender-affirming treatment, such as puberty blockers and hormonal interventions, without the consent of both parents.



Jeremy Wiggins, CEO of transgender youth organisation Transcend Australia, told SBS News that, contrary to claims in Channel 7's reporting, it can take several years before transgender children can even access a consultation with health professionals.





Wiggins said that when media are looking to sensationalise the trans reality, "it's exposing trans people to danger that we don't deserve, and we deserve to thrive and flourish".





"It jeopardises the public safety of trans people of all ages and it jeopardises the wellbeing of family units, including parents.





"It spreads disinformation so that people who don't know any better are misled by the lies. And it drives fear and stigma and shame about being trans which is going to create poor health outcomes and a more unsafe environment for trans people."



Wiggins said the claim that thousands of children are regretting transitioning is "entirely untrue".





"The evidence that's available suggests that less than 1 per cent of people may later change their mind or continue on their journey of gender affirmation.





"When compared to other medical procedures where there can be elements of medical regret, such as knee surgery, which is at around about 20 per cent, people who may choose to detransition is far lower, at less than 1 per cent."



