China's foreign minister signs agreements in Timor-Leste on final Pacific stop

China's foreign minister signed a series of agreements in Timor-Leste on his final stop of a 10-day diplomatic blitz of the South Pacific on Friday, boosting ties between Beijing and Southeast Asia's youngest country.





Wang Yi met with Timor-Leste's top diplomat Adaljiza Magno in the capital Dili for a signing ceremony where they penned agreements on agriculture, media partnerships and economic and technical cooperation.





The nations also signed a deal on the dispatch of a Chinese medical team to Timor-Leste, according to a government programme seen by journalists.



The United States and Australia have expressed concern about Beijing's widening influence in the South Pacific in countries such as the Solomon Islands where a key security agreement was rubber-stamped at the start of Wang's eight-nation tour last week.





But there were no deals on military or security matters with Timor-Leste on Friday.





"The bilateral relationship between Timor-Leste and China has been very good, especially in the economic sector," economic minister Joaquim Amaral told reporters.





"The close relationship that Timor-Leste and China have built is very important," he said, citing a potential role for Beijing in helping his country join regional bloc ASEAN.



Timor-Leste, a former Portuguese colony that became independent from Indonesia in 2002 after 24 years of occupation, swore in its new president last month and he has set out to grow the country's relationship with Beijing.





But Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta appeared to balance his country's position in the US-China rivalry in his inauguration speech.





He pledged to expand bilateral relations with Beijing while praising Washington for its role in developing Timor-Leste's infrastructure.