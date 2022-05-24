Chinese foreign minister to make 'milestone' visit to Solomon Islands this week

China's foreign minister will make a "milestone" visit to Solomon Islands this week, the island state said, after the two nations sealed a wide-ranging security pact last month.





Foreign Minister Wang Yi's trip comes at a time of heightened United States and Australian concern about China's intentions in the South Pacific.





The Solomon Islands government confirmed the China visit in a statement on Monday - the day Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was sworn into office.





Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said the Chinese foreign minister's one-day visit at the head of a nearly 20-strong delegation would be a "milestone" in the two countries' relationship.





Mr Sogavare said he looked forward to a productive engagement with Beijing, "an important development partner at a very critical time in our history".



China's foreign minister will sign "a number" of agreements with Solomon Islands, the statement said, without mentioning the security pact.





Washington and Canberra fear the security deal - details of which have not been released - could lead to China gaining a military foothold in the South Pacific.





An earlier leaked draft of the China-Solomons security deal included measures that would allow Chinese naval deployments to the Solomon Islands, which lies less than 2,000 kilometres from Australia.





The Chinese minister will spend one day in Honiara visiting the Solomons prime minister and holding a joint news conference with foreign minister Jeremiah Manele.





No date was given for the minister's trip, scheduled for "later this week".



