Australia

Latest

Climate minister 'very, very confident' bill enshrining 43 per cent emissions reduction by 2030 will pass Senate

The Australian government hopes to lock in its emissions reduction target with legislation.

Climate Minister Chris Bowen smiling in front of Australian and Aboriginal flags.

Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen is confident the government's climate bill will become law. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

The federal government is "very, very" confident its climate bill enshrining a 43 per cent emissions reduction target will pass the Senate.

The bill to lock in that target, based on 2005 levels by 2030, on the way to net zero emissions by 2050 passed the lower house on Thursday, 89 votes to 55 with the support of the Greens and crossbench independent MPs.

It is headed to the Senate where it will first go to a committee inquiry, which will hear evidence on the proposal's impacts.

Advertisement
The committee is due to report back to parliament by the end of August before it goes to an upper house vote.

The government needs the support of the 12 Greens senators and one independent senator, likely David Pocock or Jacqui Lambie, to pass.
READ MORE
Labor's climate bill passes lower house as Coalition votes against enshrining 2030 target
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said he has been talking to the senators crucial to the eventual vote.

"But I'm very, very confident it will pass the Senate. Very, very confident," he told Nine Network on Sunday.

"Australians would expect a government of grown-ups to get on with the job and talk to people of goodwill to make sure that we have a good, solid climate bill."

Opposition Nationals leader David Littleproud said while the Coalition believed in reducing emissions, it did not believe legislation was needed to do that.

"Once you legislate, you open up the pathway for activists to weaponise it in the courts," he told Nine.

"We're committed to reaching that net zero by 2050 but there is no linear line and we have got to be honest with people about how we get there, and who pays for it."

The Coalition plans to update its reduction target beyond its commitment in government to a 26 to 28 per cent cut in emissions and is weighing up a policy to back nuclear power before the next election.
Share
2 min read
Published 7 August 2022 at 11:57am, updated 7 August 2022 at 12:02pm
Source: SBS, AAP

Recommended for you

Death toll rises in Gaza as air Israel warns campaign against Islamic Jihad could last a week

World

'A time for clear and calm heads': China-Australia relations remain strained over Taiwan

Australia

'A different kind of struggle': US warns Pacific Islands against 'bankrupt' ideas of coercive regimes

World

Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Russia of nuclear plant 'terror' as Amnesty Ukraine boss quits

World

Alex Jones' bill increases 11-fold in Sandy Hook hoax claims case after punitive damages added

World

Australian scientists shine new light on 'The Gentleman'. Here's who he could be

Australia

'Shining star': Judith Durham's family accept offer of a state funeral in Victoria

Australia

Labor's climate bill passes lower house as Coalition votes against enshrining 2030 target

Politics