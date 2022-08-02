Coalition says it will oppose government's plan to legislate emissions reduction target

The Coalition will vote against the Albanese government's climate change legislation when it is introduced to parliament this week.





In a party room briefing on Tusday, a spokesperson confirmed Opposition leader Peter Dutton told his colleagues that legislation was not necessary to reach Labor's emissions reduction target of 43 per cent by 2030.





The spokesperson said up to two colleagues had raised concerns about not wanting to give Australians an incorrect impression they were opposed to reducing emissions.



This included one member of the Coalition party room saying "we need to get some nuance into this debate".





The spokesperson said the Coalition would develop its own emissions reduction policies and take time to establish its own target, noting Labor's 43 per cent figure had come out just five months before the May 21 election.



Shadow Climate Change Minister Ted O'Brien was also said to have made a submission proposing to facilitate discussion within his party around nuclear power.





Some party room colleagues spoke about the various objections that are raised in the debate around nuclear energy.





"It can't be a shoot from the hip process and the party needs to work through it," the spokesperson said.





In a statement, Mr Dutton later said the party had begun a formal internal process to examine the potential for advanced and next generation nuclear technologies to contribute to Australia's energy security and reduce power prices.





"It is high time that Australia had an honest and informed debate on the benefits of nuclear energy," he said.



A number of Liberal MPs had previously indicated they could cross the floor in support of Labor's emissions reduction target.





Liberal MP Warren Entsch had earlier said he had an "open mind" on the legislation.





"I'm not concerned about the number, I just want to be convinced there's an absolute pathway to do it," he told Guardian Australia.



Independent Allegra Spender, who ousted moderate Liberal Dave Sharma from the eastern Sydney seat of Wentworth on the back of a climate action campaign, said she would "absolutely" vote for the bill.





"I think business is asking for certainty … so that they can make the investments they need to get carbon out of our economy," she told Sky News.





"I will absolutely support that legislation, but I want the government to go further and I'll be pushing them to take greater policy action there."



Greens undecided on climate bill

Labor has a majority in the lower house but will need extra votes in the Senate to pass the legislation.





It is hopeful of gaining the support of 12 Greens and one crossbencher.





But the Greens, who met for their party room meeting on Tuesday, have not reached a consensus on whether they will support the bill.



Greens Leader Adam Bandt has previously indicated his preference is to improve and pass the legislation, but he continue to have concerns over the bill.





The Greens said the proposed target will not go far enough towards reducing emissions and are also calling for an end to new coal and gas development.





The party has also expressed doubts over the whether the proposed legislation would place enough accountability on the government to reach the target.



