Parliament opens: Labor and Greens locked in 'good faith' negotiations over enshrining emissions reduction target

The Greens insist they remain open to compromise over Labor's plan to enshrine a 43 per cent emissions reduction target as the 47th parliament opened on Tuesday.





The climate change bill will be introduced to parliament on Wednesday, with the government needing the support of the progressive party to pass the bill in the Senate.





Energy Minister Chris Bowen has insisted he is committed to "constructive" negotiations to secure consensus for the legislation, but it won't budge on the target.



The plan would seek to reduce emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 on 2005 levels ahead of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.





Greens Leader Adam Bandt said the party believed the goal did not go far enough to reducing emissions, but it would continue "good faith" negotiations.





"We have made it absolutely crystal clear that we are up for shifting, we understand that we may not get everything we want — that is the nature of negotiations," he told reporters.





"We will continue those negotiations in good faith to see if we can reach a position that allows us to start taking climate action because that’s what people want."



Greens leader Adam Bandt says his party is open to negotiations on climate targets. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas The Greens have also raised concerns about whether the target would place a floor or cap on ambition, and the accountability placed on the government reaching the target.





It has also said the government should commit to not investing in new coal and gas projects.





Mr Bowen fronted reporters on Tuesday, signalling it had changed the legislation to make clear the Paris agreement required future targets to be higher than previous ones.





"This is an opportunity for the parliament to send a message to the rest of the world," he told reporters.





"That's what a legislated target does. It's best practice. It provides that certainty and provides that stability."



Energy Minister Chris Bowen says Australia has a chance to send a message to the rest of the world on climate policy. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch The bill also tasks the independent Climate Change Authority to provide advice on Australia's progress against its targets, and also advise on a 2035 target.





The laws would require the minister for climate change to report annually to parliament on the progress of meeting targets.





The Coalition says it supports reducing emissions, but is against enshrining a target into law because it would remove flexibility to respond to the global environment.





The government has a majority in the lower house so can pass the bill there.





Independent MP Zoe Daniel — among eight teal independents who won seats from the Liberal party — said she wanted to ensure the climate legislation progressed.





"My position is we need to set a floor not a ceiling — I went to the election with an ambitious climate target but we need to create some progress," she told reporters.



In the Senate, the government would require the support of the Greens and at least one crossbencher.





Mr Bowen said he believed a failure to pass the legislation would have implications for Australia's global standing.





"I believe it will impact how the world is seeing Australia if this legislation isn't passed," he said.



The 47th parliament opens

The 47th parliament started on Tuesday with a traditional Welcome to Country ceremony on the forecourt of Parliament House.





New MPs have been sworn in, with a new Speaker, Labor MP Milton Dick, and Senate President, Labor Senator Sue Lines, also elected into the positions.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese started the day attending a traditional church service in the Canberra suburb of Forrest ahead of the opening of parliament on Tuesday.





Following the service, he shared how friends from his time growing up in public housing had told him about their intention to attend the opening day of the new parliament.





Mr Albanese was raised in public housing in the Sydney suburb of Camperdown by his single mother, who was on a disability pension.





He described the surprise as an “emotional moment”.





"Eight people of my friends who I grew up with, in council housing, in Camperdown have made their way here from Melbourne, from Perth, from all over the country," he told reporters.





"The fact that they'll be there today is a big deal for me and a great moment."



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and partner Jodie Haydon at a smoking ceremony in the forecourt during the opening of the 47th Federal Parliament at Parliament House in Canberra on Tuesday. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS He described the start of the new parliament as a "momentous day" with his government holding a "mandate to implement change".





"I want more unity, less division. I want to bring the country together with a sense of our common purpose which is there," he told reporters.





"We have big challenges as a nation going forward."





The new government is set to introduce 18 pieces of legislation in the first sitting week, as it takes over after nine years on the Opposition benches.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after a parliamentary church service ahead of the opening of the 47th parliament at the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Canberra. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Meanwhile, Penny Wong, Foreign Affairs Minister and leader of the Government in the Senate, is wearing a sling after an injury on holiday.





Making light of the injury on Monday, she tweeted: "Thank you to those who have expressed concern. In short — Penny v Surfboard and Surfboard won."



Uluru Statement from the Heart recognised

Mr Albanese had used the Welcome to Country ceremony to restate his government's commitment to implement the Uluru Statement in full.





"What the Uluru Statement from the Heart represents is an opportunity that must be seized because if it isn't seized, it will be lost and we will be diminished," he said.





"We have to seize that opportunity and we need to seize it in this term."





While Opposition leader Peter Dutton did not mention the referendum or Voice in his remarks, he said the next term of parliament would be important for Indigenous Australians.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) and Opposition leader Peter Dutton with traditional dancers during the opening of the 47th Federal Parliament at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch He pledged to work to improve the lives of Indigenous Australians by lifting standards of living, addressing domestic violence and crime rates, reducing mortality rates and improving educational opportunities.





"Together colleagues, let this 47th parliament of Australia bring us together to implement practical changes which will improve the lives of Indigenous Australians," he said.



New MPs to deliver first speeches

The new parliament is the most diverse in Australia’s history with the arrival of 35 new MPs into the house of representatives.





Labor MP Sally Sitou, Labor MP Zaneta Mascarenhas, Liberal MP Aaron Violi and independent Zoe Daniel all delivered their first speeches on Tuesday.



Ms Sitou said the increased diversity marked important progress towards a parliament "genuinely reflective" of the community.





"It is going to be made up of people who reflect and represent the communities which they live," she told reporters.



Bob Katter to use 'every centile of devious cunning'

Independent MP Bob Katter also took his chance to share his thoughts on the return of parliament as its longest-serving MP.





"You have a lot of experience, some nasty people would say devious cunning you develop over a period of almost 50 years," he said.





"I will most certainly be using every centile of that devious cunning."



The government plans to introduce legislation for a new carbon-emissions target, domestic violence leave, creating the agency Jobs and Skills Australia, and aged-care reform measures.





A private member's bill paving the way for the Northern Territory and ACT to debate and potentially legislate for voluntary euthanasia will be introduced to parliament next Monday.





The domestic violence measures would put in place 10 days of paid leave for people affected by the problem.



