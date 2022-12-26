Australia

Coles pulls cheese product off shelves after contamination found in small batch

Coles says the product recall is limited to the one item - a 500 gram Coles-branded item that was sold from 14 December in Victorian and Tasmanian stores.

Coles recalled cheese

This is the cheese product Coles is recalling due to E.Coli contamination. The 500g Coles Finest Australian Organic Washed Rind Raw was sold in Victorian and Tasmanian stores, and has an expiry date of 14 December 2022 and 1 February 2023. Source: Supplied / Coles

Coles said it is working with its supplier and regulators, after the discovery of contamination in one of its cheese items sparked a product recall.

The supermarket chain says E. Coli was found in small batches of the 500g cheese product that "may cause illness if consumed".

Customers in Victoria and Tasmania are being urged to throw out the 500g Coles Finest Australian Organic Washed Rind Raw, with an expiry date anywhere between 14 December 2022 and 1 February 2023.
From hallucinogenic spinach to contaminated salad: here's why there's alarm over these veggies

"No other Coles Finest cheese or products are impacted by this recall," Coles said in a statement, adding that it apologises for any customer inconvenience.

Customers can seek a refund at any Coles supermarket.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand said any customers who ingested the product should seek medical advice.

The recall follows a
spinach product recall
earlier this month affecting four Australian supermarkets.
1 min read
Published 26 December 2022 at 4:05pm, updated 7 minutes ago at 5:26pm
Source: SBS News

