Comedian Joe Lycett 'shreds' $17,000 in protest against David Beckham's Qatar World Cup partnership

Last week, the English comedian publicly urged Beckham to end his promotional partnership with the country over its treatment of LGBTIQ+ people.

Composite image of Joe Lycett and David Beckham

Comedian Joe Lycett (left) publicly challenged David Beckham (right) to end his promotional deal with Qatar, and appears to have shredded $17,000 in cash after the deadline for his challenge passed. Source: Getty

Key Points
  • Last week, Joe Lycett said he would shred $17,000 if David Beckham did not pull out of a World Cup promotional deal.
  • He urged Beckham to end the partnership due to Qatar's treatment of the LGBTIQ+ community.
  • On Sunday, the comedian posted a video to Twitter where he appeared to drop two large piles of cash into a shredder.
Comedian Joe Lycett has appeared to shred £10,000 ($17,800) cash in a live video on Twitter in protest to "gay icon" David Beckham's promotional partnership with Qatar.

Last week, Lycett posted a video publicly challenging the former England captain to end a multimillion-pound promotional deal with Qatar over the country's
treatment of the LGBTIQ+ community.


He gave Beckham a deadline of Sunday,
after which he said he would shred £10,000 of his own cash
.

When the deadline passed, Lycett posted a short video on Twitter, where he did not speak, but simply walked up to a shredder and dropped in two large piles of cash.
The tweet was captioned "a platform for progress", a reference to comments Beckham has made about the Qatar tournament.

In the original video, Lycett described Beckham as a "gay icon", and referenced his historic support of the LGBTIQ+ community.

"You were the first premiership footballer to do shoots with gay magazines like Attitude, to speak openly about your gay fans, and you married a Spice Girl, which is the gayest thing a human being can do," he said.

"Qatar was voted as one of the worst places in the world to be gay; homosexuality is illegal punishable by imprisonment and, if you're Muslim, possibly even death."
READ MORE

Comedian vows to shred $17,000 if 'gay icon' David Beckham doesn't pull out of Qatar World Cup deal

If Beckham did end the partnership, Lycett said he would donate to the money to charities supporting LGBTIQ+ people in football.

Beckham is yet to respond publicly to Lycett's challenge.

What is Qatar's record with the LGBTIQ+ community?

In the leadup to the 2022 FIFA World Cup,
Qatar's treatment of the LGBTIQ+ community
has come under the spotlight.

Homosexual activity is a criminal offence in Qatar and can be punishable with a jail sentence.
According to LGBTIQ+ rights advocacy organisation Human Dignity Trust, Qatar also operates an interpretation of Sharia law "in which it is technically possible for men who engage in same-sex intimacy to be sentenced to death".

Earlier this year, a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report included distressing accounts from six LGBTIQ+ community members, who allege they were arrested, bashed, and kept in solitary confinement due to their sexuality or expressed gender.

The organising committee for this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar has told SBS News
LGBTIQ+ fans won't face any discrimination
during the tournament.
Published 21 November 2022 at 9:52am
By Jessica Bahr
Source: SBS News

