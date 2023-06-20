World

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate to face trial on human trafficking charges

Andrew Tate, his brother and two other suspects will be sent to trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape.

A man wearing sunglasses standing outside a building.

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate will go on trial in Romania for human trafficking. Source: AAP, EPA / Robert Ghement

This story contains allegations of rape and may be distressing to some readers.

Romanian prosecutors sent divisive internet personality Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two other suspects to trial on Tuesday on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Tate brothers and two Romanian female suspects are under
house arrest
pending a criminal investigation for abuses committed against seven women, accusations they have denied.

The four were held in police custody from 29 December until 31 March before a Bucharest court put them under house arrest.

Andrew Tate has also been charged with raping one of the victims, while his brother Tristan has been charged with instigating others to violence.

The trial will not start immediately.

Under Romanian law, the case gets sent to the court's preliminary chamber, where a judge has 60 days to inspect the case files to ensure legality.

The Tate brothers, former kickboxers who have United States and British nationality with millions of online followers, are the highest-profile suspects to be sent to trial in Romania for human trafficking.

Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 
1800RESPECT.org.au
. In an emergency, call 000.
Published 20 June 2023 8:36pm
Source: Reuters

