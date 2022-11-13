Australia

Could Medibank customers get compensation for having their data stolen?

Law firm Maurice Blackburn has confirmed it is reviewing whether Medibank would be liable for legal action following the recent data hack.

Medibank signage seen from the street

Maurice Blackburn's principal lawyer Andrew Watson says the Medibank hack is one of the most serious data breaches seen in Australia. Source: AAP / Julian Smith

Key Points
  • Maurice Blackburn is reviewing whether customers affected by the Medibank hack could be entitled to compensation.
  • The data of almost 10 million current and past customers was accessed in the hack.
  • The AFP has confirmed Russianhackers were behind the attack.
Health insurer Medibank could be facing legal action after the personal details of millions of its customers were stolen in a data breach.

After the
health information of some of its customers were posted on the dark web
, law firm Maurice Blackburn confirmed it was reviewing whether customers affected by the hack could be entitled to compensation.

The firm's principal lawyer Andrew Watson said
the breach of data
was one of the most serious seen in Australia.

Advertisement
"Companies that hold their customers' sensitive health information have an important obligation to make sure that information is safeguarded, commensurate with the sensitivity of that data," he said.

"Medibank have a heightened responsibility to put in place greater safeguards to secure the personal and health claim information it collected from its customers."
READ MORE

Elaine's data was stolen in the Medibank hack. She says 'sorry' isn't enough

Data including names, phone numbers, Medicare numbers, and sensitive health information was taken by the hackers during the breach.

As the government looks for solutions to improve cyber security laws, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has flagged
it could soon be illegal for companies to pay ransom demands to hackers
should they be subject to a data breach.

"The way we're thinking about the reform task ... is a bunch of quick wins, things that we can do fast, and the standing up for the new police operation is one of those," she told the ABC's Insiders on Sunday.

"There are some really big policy questions that we're going to need to think about and consult on, and we're going to do that in the context of the cyber security strategy."
Federal police confirmed last week
Russian hackers were behind the attack
.

A 100-officer-strong, standing cybercrime operation targeting hackers will be led by the AFP and Australian Signals Directorate.

"We are not going to sit back while our citizens are treated this way and allow there to be no consequences for that," Ms O'Neil said.

"We are offensively going to find these people, hunt them down and debilitate them before they can attack our country."
Share
2 min read
Published 14 November 2022 at 6:41am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

This is Australia's fastest-growing migrant community

Australia

Australian visa changes: What Labor's 2022 federal budget means for migration

Immigration

'Can’t unsee it': Anthony Albanese surprised by mankini-wearing grandfather on live TV

Australia

'Gina Minehart' sketch resurfaces amid Netball Australia sponsorship stoush

Australia

More parent and skilled visas on the way: Here are the changes to immigration in the federal budget

Politics

Why Dane was knocked back for 30 jobs before her current employer said yes

Life

This teenager has offers from three Australian universities but can't accept any

Australia

Could picking your nose lead to dementia? Australian researchers are digging into it

Australia