Australia

Craig Kelly wins font size battle after Federal Court throws out AEC's legal challenge

A NSW court has rejected electoral commission claims that ex-MP Craig Kelly used the wrong font size in allegedly non-compliant federal election signage.

A man wearing a suit and tie who is speaking.

A lawsuit against ex-MP for the NSW seat of Hughes Craig Kelly has been dismissed by a court. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts

Claims former politician Craig Kelly breached electoral laws by using non-compliant United Party Australia federal election campaign material have been rejected by a court.

On Thursday, an Australian Electoral Commission lawsuit against the firebrand ex-MP for the NSW seat of Hughes was dismissed in the Federal Court.

The AEC had argued Mr Kelly's UAP posters - which were displayed in the run-up to the 2022 federal election - did not have all the required authorisations clearly visible.

The commission claimed the authorisation line - which lists the person who approved the posters and their address - was too small and could not be read by voters from a reasonable distance.

Justice Steven Rares tossed the lawsuit, ordering the AEC to pay Mr Kelly's legal costs.

After switching from the federal Liberals to the Clive Palmer-backed UAP, Kelly failed to retain Hughes which was won by the Liberal Party's Jenny Ware.
Published 27 July 2023 10:37am
