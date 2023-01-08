World

'Crime against democracy': Jair Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian Congress and Supreme Court

Social media footage showed a tide of people storming the national Congress, many waving Brazilian flags.

Protesters storming Brazil's congress

Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the National Congress building in Brasilia on 8 January, 2023. Source: AP / Eraldo Peres

Key Points
  • Supporters of Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro have invaded the nation's Congress and Supreme Court.
  • Mr Bolsonaro lost the 30 October presidential run-off to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
  • Comparisions have been drawn between the scenes in Brasilia and the 6 January 2021 US Capitol invasion.
Supporters of Brazil's far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro have invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court in Brasilia, in a grim echo of the US Capitol invasion almost exactly two years ago by backers of former President Donald Trump.

The sight of thousands of yellow-and-green clad protesters wreaking havoc in the capital capped months of tension following the most fraught election for a generation.

Mr Bolsonaro
, who lost the 30 October vote to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, peddled the false claim that Brazil's electronic voting system was prone to fraud, spawning a violent movement of election deniers.

The invasion poses an immediate problem for Lula,
who was only inaugurated on 1 January
and has pledged to unite a nation torn by Mr Bolsonaro's nationalist populism.
Television images showed protesters breaking into the Supreme Court and Congress, smashing furniture. Local media estimated about 3,000 people were involved.

Lula was far from the capital, on an official trip to Sao Paulo state. Mr Bolsonaro, who has barely spoken in public since losing the election, left Brazil for Florida 48 hours before the end of his mandate and was absent from Lula's inauguration.

The violent scenes in Brasilia could amplify the legal risks to Mr Bolsonaro, who has not commented on the invasions so far.

The Supreme Court was ransacked by the occupiers, according to images posted on social media that showed protesters shattering the windows of the modernist building.
Protesters in a room in Brazil's National Congress building
Many of the protesters dispute the result of Brazil's presidential election. Source: AP / Eraldo Peres
A policeman on horseback was surrounded by shouting demonstrators armed with sticks who knocked him off his mount.

Lula's Workers' Party asked the office of the nation's top public prosecutor to order public security forces to act in containing the demonstrators.

Gleisi Hoffman, president of the Workers' Party, wrote on Twitter that the breaches were "a crime announced against democracy" and "against the will of the polls."

Many of the protesters who have camped out in Brasilia dispute the election result.
Protesters on top of Brazil's National Congress building
President Lula had pledged to unite Brazil after years of Jair Bolsonaro's nationalist populism. Source: AP / Eraldo Peres
On Saturday, with rumours of a confrontation brewing, Justice Minister Flávio Dino authorised the deployment of the National Public Security Force. On Sunday, he wrote on Twitter, "this absurd attempt to impose the will by force will not prevail".

Latin American leaders were quick to condemn the scenes.

"All my solidarity with Lula and the people of Brazil," Colombian President Gustavo Petro tweeted. "Fascism decides to conduct a coup."

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said Lula's government has his full support "in the face of this cowardly and vile attack on democracy".
Share
3 min read
Published 9 January 2023 at 6:32am, updated 2 hours ago at 8:32am
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

A teacher made toys for her class based on their drawings

Australia

Craig was stranded at Melbourne airport after being kicked off a flight. More than a week on, he's still stuck

Australia

These two women travelled to every country in the world but kept one thing secret

Life

What will the weather be like on Christmas Day where you live?

Australia

Vladimir Putin says Moscow has 'no choice' but to hold talks with Ukraine. Here's why

World

Adam is considered a ‘traitor’ for helping Australia. Now he’s in hiding and fears for his life

Australia

Former deputy prime minister hospitalised after downing entire bowl of sakau 'out of respect'

Politics

Five Australian visa opportunities for 2023

Immigration