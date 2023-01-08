'Crime against democracy': Jair Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian Congress and Supreme Court

Key Points Supporters of Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro have invaded the nation's Congress and Supreme Court.

Mr Bolsonaro lost the 30 October presidential run-off to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Comparisions have been drawn between the scenes in Brasilia and the 6 January 2021 US Capitol invasion.

Supporters of Brazil's far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro have invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court in Brasilia, in a grim echo of the US Capitol invasion almost exactly two years ago by backers of former President Donald Trump.





The sight of thousands of yellow-and-green clad protesters wreaking havoc in the capital capped months of tension following the most fraught election for a generation.





Mr Bolsonaro , who lost the 30 October vote to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, peddled the false claim that Brazil's electronic voting system was prone to fraud, spawning a violent movement of election deniers.





The invasion poses an immediate problem for Lula, who was only inaugurated on 1 January and has pledged to unite a nation torn by Mr Bolsonaro's nationalist populism.



Television images showed protesters breaking into the Supreme Court and Congress, smashing furniture. Local media estimated about 3,000 people were involved.





Lula was far from the capital, on an official trip to Sao Paulo state. Mr Bolsonaro, who has barely spoken in public since losing the election, left Brazil for Florida 48 hours before the end of his mandate and was absent from Lula's inauguration.





The violent scenes in Brasilia could amplify the legal risks to Mr Bolsonaro, who has not commented on the invasions so far.





The Supreme Court was ransacked by the occupiers, according to images posted on social media that showed protesters shattering the windows of the modernist building.



Many of the protesters dispute the result of Brazil's presidential election. Source: AP / Eraldo Peres A policeman on horseback was surrounded by shouting demonstrators armed with sticks who knocked him off his mount.





Lula's Workers' Party asked the office of the nation's top public prosecutor to order public security forces to act in containing the demonstrators.





Gleisi Hoffman, president of the Workers' Party, wrote on Twitter that the breaches were "a crime announced against democracy" and "against the will of the polls."





Many of the protesters who have camped out in Brasilia dispute the election result.



President Lula had pledged to unite Brazil after years of Jair Bolsonaro's nationalist populism. Source: AP / Eraldo Peres On Saturday, with rumours of a confrontation brewing, Justice Minister Flávio Dino authorised the deployment of the National Public Security Force. On Sunday, he wrote on Twitter, "this absurd attempt to impose the will by force will not prevail".





Latin American leaders were quick to condemn the scenes.





"All my solidarity with Lula and the people of Brazil," Colombian President Gustavo Petro tweeted. "Fascism decides to conduct a coup."



