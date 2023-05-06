Crowds cram streets for coronation of King Charles as police arrest protesters

Key Points Thousands of well-wishers are lining London's streets ahead of the coronation procession.

Celebrities and dignitaries are gathering at Westminster Abbey.

UK police have arrested leading members of the anti-monarchy group Republic.

The morning of Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades has arrived, with thousands lining the streets to watch the pageantry surrounding the official coronation of King Charles as UK police arrested leading members of the anti-monarchy group Republic along the procession route.





Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, will become the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown placed on his head.



At 74, King Charles III will be the oldest British monarch to have a coronation in London's Westminster Abbey. Source: AAP / Charles McQuillan His second wife Camilla, 75, will also be crowned queen during the two-hour ceremony which, while rooted in history, will attempt to present a forward-looking monarchy and nation.





"No other country could put on such a dazzling display — the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.





"It's a proud expression of our history, culture, and traditions. A vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country. And a cherished ritual through which a new era is born."





Despite Mr Sunak's enthusiasm, the coronation is taking place amid a cost of living crisis and public scepticism, particularly among the young, about the role and relevance of the monarchy and questions about its finances.



The event will feature an array of historic regalia from golden orbs and bejewelled swords to a sceptre holding the world's largest colourless cut diamond.





After the service, Charles and Camilla will depart in the four-tonne Gold State Coach, a horse-drawn carriage built in Manly on Sydney's Northern Beaches in 2010 to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.





They will ride back to Buckingham Palace in a procession of 4,000 military personnel from 39 nations in ceremonial uniforms.



Celebrities and dignitaries arrive at Westminster Abbey

Guests including Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave, British actress Emma Thompson and American singer Katy Perry were among those arriving at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning local time.



More than 2,000 people will attend the historic ceremony in London's Westminster Abbey. Source: AAP / Toby Melville Cave is one of 14 notable Australians who have been chosen to attend the event. Others include Footballer Sam Kerr, who has been chosen as Australia's flag bearer, and Jasmine Coe, a Wiradjuri-British artist and curator of Coe Gallery, which is dedicated to supporting and celebrating Aboriginal artists.





They will join Australian dignitaries, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon, Governor-General David Hurley and his wife Linda and state governors.





Representatives of all of the 15 Commonwealth Realms will be part of the procession into the abbey, carrying their nation's flag ahead of their prime minister and/or governor-general.





While about 100 heads of state and dignitaries will attend the ceremony, millions will watch across the globe.



The historic coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will last around two hours. Source: AAP / Jane Barlow Thousands camped overnight to secure the best viewing spots to see Charles and Camilla travel to the service from Buckingham Palace.





By 7am local time, the crowds along The Mall, were more than 20 people deep in some places.





Rachel Paisley, a 45-year-old housewife, travelled from her home in Switzerland with her husband and two children.





"It is a moment in history. We wanted to be here to see it and create some memories," she said next to her family.



Police arrest republican leader

British police have arrested Graham Smith, leader of an anti-monarchist group Republic, ahead of King Charles' coronation, a spokesperson for the group says.





London police chief Mark Rowley had warned on Friday that there would be a "very low tolerance for disruption" on the streets in central London, while more than 11,000 police will be on duty ready to stamp out any attempted disruption.





Police did not confirm the arrest, saying they did not immediately name those arrested.



A photo posted on Twitter showed Smith sitting on the ground surrounded by a group of police officers. An officer at the scene near Trafalgar Square said three republican protesters had been arrested for carrying paint.





Human Rights Watch slammed the arrest by UK police of protesters as "incredibly alarming".





"This is something you would expect to see in Moscow, not London," the campaign group said, attacking the UK government for its "increasingly averse" stance on public demonstrations.





Mr Rowley said ahead of the event that police would take action if protesters tried to "obstruct the enjoyment and celebration" of a significant number of people.



Republicans staged a peaceful protest near the procession route. Source: AAP / Scot Garfitt

What will happen at the ceremony?

Once at the abbey, much of the ceremony will feature elements dating as far back as King Edgar in 973.





It is a Christian service but there will be an "unprecedented" greeting from leaders of other faiths and Charles's grandson Prince George and the grandchildren of Camilla will act as pages.





However, there will be no formal role for either Charles' younger son Prince Harry, after his high-profile falling out with his family, or his brother Prince Andrew, who was forced to quit royal duties because of his friendship with late US financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.





Charles will swear oaths to govern justly and uphold the Church of England before the most sacred part of the ceremony when he is anointed on his hands, head and breast by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby with holy oil consecrated in Jerusalem.



After Charles is presented with symbolic regalia, Archbishop Welby will place the St Edward's Crown on his head and the congregation will cry "God save the King".





His eldest son and heir Prince William will then pay homage, kneeling before his father and pledging his loyalty as "your liege man of life and limb".





Archibishop Welby will call for all those in the abbey and across the nation to swear allegiance to Charles — a new element of the coronation that anti-monarchist group Republic has called offensive, forcing the archbishop to clarify it is an invitation not a command.





After returning to Buckingham Palace, the royals will make a traditional appearance on the balcony, with a fly-past by military aircraft.





Celebrations will continue on Sunday with nationwide street parties and a concert at the king's Windsor Castle home, followed by a day encouraging volunteer work across the country.



Not all public attendees are cheering, with a protest being mounted by republicans. Source: AAP / Sebastien Bozon

How will Australia mark the coronation?

A decision has been made not to light up the sails of the Sydney Opera House to mark the event, which a spokesperson for the state government of New South Wales said on Saturday was a cost-saving measure.





The role of the monarchy is controversial in Australia; 55 per cent of voters opposed the 1999 referendum on becoming a republic, while more recent polls have shown varying levels of support.





Many public buildings and monuments, including Parliament House in the capital Canberra, will however be illuminated in royal purple on Saturday night to mark the coronation.





"The New South Wales Government believe it has struck the right balance in terms of meeting community expectations on commemorating the occasion while being mindful of public expense," the government spokesperson said.





On Sunday, celebrations at Parliament House are set to include Australian military personnel firing off a 21-gun salute, and an Australian air force fly-past.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in London for the coronation, has said he will take the oath of allegiance to King Charles at the ceremony, despite being a republican.





"I want to see an Australian as Australia's head of state ... That doesn't mean that you can not have respect for the institution, which is the system of government that we have", Mr Albanese told state broadcaster ABC on Friday.





In addition to Australia, King Charles is head of state in New Zealand and 12 other Commonwealth realms outside the United Kingdom, although the role is largely ceremonial.



