World

Why the public is being urged to 'cry out' their support for King Charles at his coronation

Members of the public in Britain and its territories will be invited to swear allegiance to the King out loud in the first-ever Homage of the People.

King Charles

King Charles's coronation on 6 May has been modernised to include the first-ever Homage of the People. Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo

Key Points
  • The global public has been given an active role in the ancient ceremony for the first time.
  • Millions watching the coronation worldwide will be asked to cry out and swear allegiance to the monarch.
  • The Homage of the People replaces the traditional Homage of Peers.
Millions watching King Charles' coronation around the world will be asked to cry out and swear allegiance to the monarch, with the public given an active role in the ancient ceremony for the first time.

King Charles's coronation on 6 May has been modernised to include the first-ever Homage of the People.
READ MORE

Will we get a holiday? More details about King Charles' coronation revealed

The office of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Lambeth Palace, said it was hoped the significant change to the historic service will result in a "great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King" from those watching on television, online or gathered in the open air at big screens.

It replaces the traditional Homage of Peers in which a long line of hereditary peers knelt and made a pledge to the monarch in person.

The new Homage of the People was introduced to allow "a chorus of millions of voices" to be "enabled for the first time in history to participate in this solemn and joyful moment", Lambeth Palace said.
A man and a woman's reflections are seen in the window of a store selling King Charles' portraits.
A portrait of King Charles III is displayed in a store ahead of his coronation, in Central London, on Saturday, 29 April 2023. Source: AAP / Kin Cheung/AP
The Archbishop will call upon "all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and the Territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all".
READ MORE

King Charles' ‘coronation quiche’ is causing quite a stir. Here's why

The order of service will read: "All who so desire, in the Abbey, and elsewhere, say together:

"All: I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God." It will be followed by the playing of a fanfare.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will then proclaim "God save the King", with all asked to respond: "God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live forever."
Britain Coronation Preparations
A woman poses for a photograph on a street decorated with flags, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, in London, on Saturday, 29 April 2023. Source: AAP / Kin Cheung/AP
A spokesman for Lambeth Palace said technology made it possible for people watching the Westminster Abbey ceremony around the world to pay homage to the King.

"Our hope is at that point, when the Archbishop invites people to join in, that people wherever they are, if they're watching at home on their own, watching the telly, will say it out loud - this sense of a great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King," the spokesman said.

Before the Homage of the People, Prince William will perform the Homage of Royal Blood.
READ MORE

Meghan Markle won't attend King Charles' coronation but Prince Harry will, Palace says

William will kneel before the monarch, place his hands between his father's and vow to be his "liege man of life and limb".

The symbolic act means the heir to the throne, as 'liege man' to the King, has a mutual obligation to the monarch.

In the past, other dukes of royal blood would pay homage, but this time, with only William taking part from the royal family, it removes the need for the controversial Prince Harry and Prince Andrew to undertake the role.
Share
3 min read
Published 30 April 2023 11:57am
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

A solar eclipse

Don't do this when watching a solar eclipse

Health

Graphic showing money, silhouettes of students, and a $737,000 figure.

How did this Australian end up with a $737,000 student debt?

Life

A woman writes in a notebook next to an open laptop

Australian universities have banned students from parts of India. Shashi is one of them

World

A scene from children's TV show Bluey

Why this episode of Bluey has been criticised by some parents and body image experts

Health

A man and two girls pose on a street at night.

Why more than a million people are flocking to this one Sydney suburb

Life

A woman wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket and standing outside.

Georgina had a full hysterectomy, and underwent menopause in her 30s. She blames this device

Australia

A man and a woman running along a beach.

The reason you might not be the age you think you are

Life

Senator Pauline Hanson sitting in parliament.

Pauline Hanson criticised over 'repugnant' video about disability scheme

Health