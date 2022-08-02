David Pocock vows to champion accessibility, inclusion in maiden speech with Auslan interpreter

ACT's first independent senator has used his maiden speech in Parliament to outline his passion for "accessibility and inclusion". He says his priorities are shaped by his early upbringing migrating from Zimbabwe and growing up on a farm in Australia.

Independent senator David Pocock delivers his maiden speech in Parliament with an Auslan interpreter after initial opposition to the arrangement.

Independent senator David Pocock delivers his maiden speech in Parliament with an Auslan interpreter after initial opposition to the arrangement. Source: AAP / Australian Parliament House

Senator David Pocock used his maiden speech in the Parliament to outline his priorities and commitment to champion accessibility and inclusion.

The former Wallabies player, who is now the ACT's first independent senator, is on a mission to deliver a more inclusive society.

He highlighted his quest by having Auslan translator Amanda Dolejsi sign his first speech to the Senate on Tuesday, a request which was earlier rejected.
Senator Pocock originally pushed to have an Auslan translator next to him in the chamber, but the government only allowed Ms Dolejsi to translate from the Parliament House broadcast studio and appear on large screens in the chamber and on-screen in the live broadcast.

"We are making progress as a country, but it's in all our interest to continue doing the work to build a more inclusive society that celebrates difference and diversity," he said.

"I understand the difference between Mandy being there in the broadcasting studio and here on the floor of the chamber, is the difference between accessibility and inclusion.

"Today we have achieved the former but not the latter. In future, I hope we can achieve both."

It is the first time a speech has been translated into sign language on the floor of the chamber.

Upbringing influences support for multiculturalism, climate action

The Zimbabwe-born senator said his outlook on life was shaped by his migration to Australia where he spent his childhood on a farm.

"I am obviously white - 'moon tan white' as my former teammates liked to tell me over the years"," he said.

"I do not want to conflate my experience with migrants whose experience is shaped by the colour of their skin.

"But it's in all of our interests to continue doing the work to build a more inclusive society that celebrates difference and diversity."
He said growing on a farm inspired him a lifelong passion for agriculture and now to advocate for climate change action.

"There is no civilisation as we know it without agriculture. Our society cannot be sustained without the people who spend their life on the land.

"....Climate is breaking down and the impacts are being felt with increasing regularity... It's on us to make the changes, and it is not too late

"Amidst this doom and gloom, is an invitation to turn these things around."

Vow to push for equity for the ACT

The senator also used his first speech to call for greater parliamentary representation for the ACT, which maintains two Senate positions despite a population nearly on par with Tasmania.

"We also need more equitable representation - that's an argument I look forward to prosecuting over this term," he said.
"Yes, we are a city of roundabouts and politicians. But we're also much more than that.

"We're the nation's capital. I want this to once again be a source of great pride. No longer are we a safe seat."

He also welcomed the introduction of a bill to repeal a moratorium on the ACT and Northern Territory on legislating on voluntary assisted dying.
3 min read
Published 2 August 2022 at 5:52pm
Source: SBS, AAP

