Australia

Decades-long secrecy orders made over files from Christian Porter's settled ABC defamation case

The final chapter in the legal saga between the former attorney-general and the ABC has closed, with unredacted versions of certain exhibits to remain secret for at least a decade, and one document to be suppressed until 2052.

Christian Porter speaking to media

Decades-long secrecy orders have been made over files related to Christian Porter's now-settled defamation case against the ABC. Source: AAP

This article contains references to sexual assault.

Decades-long secrecy orders have been made over files related to former senior Morrison government minister Christian Porter's now-settled defamation case against the ABC.

Mr Porter launched
defamation proceedings against the ABC
in March 2021, accusing the broadcaster of making "false accusations" against him in an online story that said an unnamed cabinet minister - later revealed to be Mr Porter - was the subject of an historical rape allegation.

Advertisement
The former MP has consistently denied the allegations.

That legal action, which was
settled out of court in May 2021,
sprouted a protracted battle over a judge's ruling that disqualified prominent barrister Sue Chrysanthou SC from representing Mr Porter.

The final chapter in the legal saga closed on Monday with the former attorney-general agreeing to pay substantial legal costs after failing to overturn the disqualification order.
READ MORE
Christian Porter loses appeal over hefty legal bill, barrister removal in ABC defamation case
After ruling on costs, the Full Court of the Federal Court ordered the unredacted versions of certain exhibits remain secret for at least a decade.

One document tendered in the legal battle was ordered to remain suppressed until 2052.

Mr Porter had appealed the disqualification of Ms Chrysanthou and about $500,000 in potential costs after losing a legal battle against the friend of the now-deceased woman involved in the historical rape allegations.

That friend, Jo Dyer, consulted with Ms Chrysanthou about a potential defamation claim against News Corp for an article in The Australian in November 2020, providing confidential information that was potentially relevant to Mr Porter's lawsuit against the ABC, Justice Tom Thawley found in May last year.

On appeal, Mr Porter argued Ms Dyer hadn't provided confidential information to Ms Chrysanthou and disputed the information could potentially be misused in his defamation lawsuit. 
READ MORE
Renewed calls for independent inquiry into Christian Porter rape allegations
But the Full Court found there was a chance the leading barrister may have received material outside of what Mr Porter could obtain through his case against the ABC, even if Ms Chrysanthou had since forgotten that information.

"It is no answer that Ms Chrysanthou had forgotten things: one cannot exclude the possibility that recollection can be triggered or of subconscious derivative use," Justice Michael Lee wrote in July.

"Although Ms Chrysanthou was mistaken in the judgment she formed (to represent Mr Porter), no finding was made by the primary judge that her view was not formed in good faith."

Ms Chrysanthou also lost an appeal against Ms Dyer over her disqualification, with the court on Monday ordering each side pay their own costs.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit
1800RESPECT.org.au
. In an emergency, call 000.
Share
3 min read
Published 15 August 2022 at 1:32pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Bill Shorten intervenes to replace ‘birth parent’ with ‘mother’ on Medicare form

Australia

Mexican president's plea to Joe Biden over Julian Assange as he renews asylum offer

World

'So what?': Italians shrug as American pizza chain Domino's closes shop

World

'It wasn't right': This cafe received a scathing review over a barista's disability. Here's what happened next

Australia

Not 'performance pay': NSW unveils plan to retain top teachers in classroom

Australia

Hannah Diviney is 'frustrated' she has to keep calling musicians out for their ableist lyrics

Life

Sachin's character made history on Neighbours then got 'sent back to India'

Australia

'Her legacy will live on': World pays tribute to Australian 'icon' Olivia Newton-John

Australia