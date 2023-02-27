Australia

Demand for help is 'spiralling' as cost of living pressures bite. Advocates say making this change could help

Australia is in a "poverty crisis" that is "not going to go away anytime soon", according to one welfare advocacy group.

A woman speaking.

Australian Council of Social Services CEO Cassandra Goldie says people on low incomes should be included in policymaking Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

KEY POINTS:
  • Welfare advocates have told of the hardship Australians are facing amid cost of living pressures.
  • They say people with lived experience of poverty need to be included in policymaking.
  • They also want the rate of welfare payments to be increased.
Welfare advocates are calling on federal parliamentarians to reverse the "political choice" to keep people in poverty by raising the rate of income support payments.

A parliamentary committee examining the nature and
extent of poverty in Australia
has been told support services are struggling with increased demand as
cost of living pressures
hit people on the lowest incomes hardest.

UnitingCare Australia national director Claerwen Little said there had been a 50 per cent increase in demand, including support services for mental health and addiction.

"Demand is now spiralling," she said.

"The cost of living crisis that we are currently in is a poverty crisis and it's not going to go away anytime soon."
READ MORE

'Bin living' scavenger says dumpster diving is 'a food resource' for a growing number of Australians

Antipoverty Centre research officer Kristin O'Connell became emotional as she recounted the stories of people the organisation supported.

"Poverty is a political choice," she said.

Ms O'Connell said there was a known solution to fix the crisis, proven during the pandemic when thousands of Australians were lifted out of poverty after the government doubled the rate of income support.

Meanwhile, Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) head Cassandra Goldie said it was unreasonable to expect frontline services to provide adequate income for millions of people when the income support system was designed to do that.

She said people with lived experience of poverty needed the opportunity to provide advice as members of the government's economic inclusion advisory committee.

"On the surface we're a very wealthy country, so we hear about the cost of living sometimes in the context of how much coffee has gone up," she said.

"We are talking about millions of people who can have historically been, at a point in time, vilified (and) there is stigma attached to this experience, despite (poverty) being widespread."
READ MORE

Inflation hacks: How to save money on groceries as cost of living soars

Dr Goldie said people on low incomes should be seen as the experts on cost of living pressures and their inclusion in policy decisions was crucial.

Advocates want a national definition of the poverty line to help coordinate responses and policies to lift people out of disadvantage.

ACOSS principal advisor Peter Davidson suggested poverty be defined as insufficient income to meet minimum basic living costs that are socially perceived as necessities.

"If you can't afford what most people perceive to be essentials - like a decent and secure home - because your income is too low, then you're in poverty," he said.

Committee chair and Greens senator Janet Rice said income support must be
increased to at least $88 a day
, from the current $48.

"It is absolutely urgent the government acts profoundly to do something about the incredible levels of poverty that so many people in Australia are currently facing," she told reporters.

Senator Rice said an agreed definition of the poverty line would stop income support payments being used as a "political football" and create an impetus for governments to keep people out of poverty.
Share
3 min read
Published 27 February 2023 at 3:34pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Winegrower Lin Meiqing standing in front of wine vats

Meiqing followed his winery dream from China. Now, his losses are soaring past $1 million

Australia

Two people in a supermarket aisle.

This is what's really behind Australia's cost of living crisis, according to new research

Australia

A man wearing army clothing standing outside in the snow

Rejected by the Australian Army, Caleb found himself fighting in Ukraine’s foreign legion

World

A woman lying on a street

Senator Lidia Thorpe removed from Mardi Gras parade after confrontation with police

World

TJ Davis

TJ called an employment service provider for advice. They say an agent made jokes about suicide

Australia

Photo of Centrelink branch and a woman on the phone

'Thank you, goodbye': Why Centrelink is hanging up on Australia's most vulnerable

Australia

A medicine box and an injectable pen

More weight loss drugs like Ozempic are coming, but are they really good for us?

Life

The Australian passport

Australian passport prices have increased. Why do they cost so much?

Australia