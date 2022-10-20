SBS News In Depth

One in six Australian children living in poverty ahead of federal Budget

Anglicare Australia says all of its emergency relief services are seeing an increase in need.

Anglicare Australia says all of its emergency relief services are seeing an increase in need.

Published 20 October 2022 at 4:03pm
By Debora Groake
Anglicare Australia says working families are increasingly among those seeking assistance at its emergency relief centres. The charitable organisation says the federal Budget needs to include measures to help a growing number of people struggling with the cost of living.

