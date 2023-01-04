Despite Donald Trump's call for unity, Kevin McCarthy loses a fifth US House speaker vote

The US House of Representatives, mired in a chaotic leadership battle, has rejected Republican Kevin McCarthy's bid to lead the chamber two more times on as a small group of holdouts in the party defied former President Donald Trump's call for unity.





Despite Mr Trump's appeal, Mr McCarty fell short in consecutive votes on Wednesday for House speaker after losing three votes on Tuesday, as roughly 20 Republicans on the party's right flank refused to back a candidate they deemed ideologically unreliable.





Mr McCarthy's backers promptly moved to a sixth vote, though it was unclear what path - if any - the congressman from California had to secure a majority. The last time the House failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot was 1923.





The leadership fight has provided a dismaying start for the new Republican majority in the House after the party managed to secure a slim majority in the chamber - 222-212 - in the November midterm elections. The internal struggle underscores the challenges the party could face over the next two years, heading into the 2024 presidential election.





The results were identical in both rounds of voting on Wednesday.



It's the first time since 1923 that the US House of Representatives has failed to elect a speaker on the first round of voting. Source: Getty / Olivier Douliery McCarthy, who has served as the top House Republican since 2019, secured only 201 votes, while 20 Republicans voted for Representative Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican first elected in 2020. One Republican declined to back a specific candidate. All 212 of the chamber's Democrats voted for their leader, Hakeem Jeffries.





"I think the path is very difficult right now for Kevin," Mr Donalds told Fox News after the fourth vote.





Mr McCarthy said he ultimately will prevail.





"The conversation will continue. We'll get there," Mr McCarthy told reporters before Wednesday's voting.





Opponents said the leadership fight could drag on for weeks.





"It's worth taking a few days or a few weeks to get the best possible speaker," said Republican Representative Bob Good, one of the holdouts.



The vote is also a rebuke of Mr Trump, who urged fellow Republicans to set aside their differences.





"It's now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN," Mr Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social on Wednesday morning ahead of the day's voting.



Byron Donalds (centre, left) of Florida won 20 votes in the fourth ballot. Source: Getty / Chip Somodevilla Mr Trump remains an influential figure among Republicans and is so far the only announced presidential candidate for 2024. Some in the party have blamed Mr Trump for the failure of Republicans to win more congressional seats in the midterms.





Hardliners called on him to take another tack.





"The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy, 'Sir, you do not have the votes and it's time to withdraw,'" said Republican Representative Lauren Boebert said, referring to Trump.



