'Devastated': Human remains recovered in search for soldiers killed in helicopter crash

Human remains have been recovered in the search for four soldiers missing since a helicopter crash last week.





The MRH-90 Taipan helicopter crashed near Queensland's Hamilton Island on Friday evening as it took part in the Talisman Sabre joint military exercises.





Defence Minister Richard Marles revealed on Monday that hope of finding the four alive was lost , after rescue efforts uncovered evidence the crash was "catastrophic".



(L-R) Australian Army soldier Corporal Alex Naggs, Australian Army officer Lieutenant Maxwell Nugent, Australian Army soldier Warrant Officer Class 2 Joseph Laycock and Australian Army officer Captain Danniel Lyon. Source: AAP / Supplied by Department of Defence Australian Defence Force (ADF) chief of joint operations Greg Bilton on Thursday revealed major parts of the helicopter, including the cockpit, had been discovered on Wednesday.





"Sadly, I can confirm unidentified human remains have also been observed in this location by the remote-operated underwater vehicle," he said.





"Due to the nature of the debris field, positive identification of the remains is unlikely to occur until we recover more of the wreckage.





"Army has spoken with the families of the missing soldiers and is providing them with support. We will continue to support the families and other families who have reached out over the coming days."



ADF devastated by the loss

The four deceased have been named as Captain Danniel Lyon, Corporal Alexander Naggs, Lieutenant Maxwell Nugent, and Warrant Officer Class Two Joseph Laycock.





Bilton said their deaths had taken a devastating toll on all ADF service members.





“I'm devastated and I'm distanced from the actual gentlemen that have been lost. But I can assure you that in the units, it is having a significant impact on them,” he said.





“We're just making sure that we provide the sort of psychological support and the support for their well-being that's necessary.”



Tricky weather conditions and strong currents have hampered search efforts, and Bilton said that was expected to continue in the coming days.





“The team is working through those [issues] and, as you can see, we are making progress. But it is methodical,” he said.





“I can tell you they have enough divers in that location to make sure that we can continue the mission, and sustain it for the coming days and weeks.”





Bilton said uncovering the aircraft’s black box was critical in understanding how the accident had occurred.





“It is a difficult task and we'll do our absolute best to find it."





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



