Australia

'Devastated': Human remains recovered in search for soldiers killed in helicopter crash

The Defence Force has confirmed bodies have been uncovered in the search for four military men involved in last week's helicopter crash.

Soldiers preparing to board an inflatable boat.

Sailors from HMAS Brisbane prepare to board a rigid-Hulled inflatable boat to conduct search and rescue operations near Lindeman Island. Source: AP / LSEW Hannah Linsley

KEY POINTS:
  • Human remains have been found in the search zone where an Australian Army helicopter crashed into the sea.
  • The helicopter crashed last week during the Talisman Sabre exercises.
  • Defence Minister Richard Marles revealed this week that hope of finding the four alive was lost.
Human remains have been recovered in the search for four soldiers missing since a helicopter crash last week.

The MRH-90 Taipan helicopter crashed near Queensland's Hamilton Island on Friday evening as it took part in the Talisman Sabre joint military exercises.

Defence Minister Richard Marles revealed on Monday that
hope of finding the four alive was lost
, after rescue efforts uncovered evidence the crash was "catastrophic".
Composite image showing four soldiers.
(L-R) Australian Army soldier Corporal Alex Naggs, Australian Army officer Lieutenant Maxwell Nugent, Australian Army soldier Warrant Officer Class 2 Joseph Laycock and Australian Army officer Captain Danniel Lyon. Source: AAP / Supplied by Department of Defence
Australian Defence Force (ADF) chief of joint operations Greg Bilton on Thursday revealed major parts of the helicopter, including the cockpit, had been discovered on Wednesday.

"Sadly, I can confirm unidentified human remains have also been observed in this location by the remote-operated underwater vehicle," he said.

"Due to the nature of the debris field, positive identification of the remains is unlikely to occur until we recover more of the wreckage.

"Army has spoken with the families of the missing soldiers and is providing them with support. We will continue to support the families and other families who have reached out over the coming days."

ADF devastated by the loss

The four deceased have been named as Captain Danniel Lyon, Corporal Alexander Naggs, Lieutenant Maxwell Nugent, and Warrant Officer Class Two Joseph Laycock.

Bilton said their deaths had taken a devastating toll on all ADF service members.

“I'm devastated and I'm distanced from the actual gentlemen that have been lost. But I can assure you that in the units, it is having a significant impact on them,” he said.

“We're just making sure that we provide the sort of psychological support and the support for their well-being that's necessary.”
Tricky weather conditions and strong currents have hampered search efforts, and Bilton said that was expected to continue in the coming days.

“The team is working through those [issues] and, as you can see, we are making progress. But it is methodical,” he said.

“I can tell you they have enough divers in that location to make sure that we can continue the mission, and sustain it for the coming days and weeks.”

Bilton said uncovering the aircraft’s black box was critical in understanding how the accident had occurred.

“It is a difficult task and we'll do our absolute best to find it."

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Follow the latest from SBS News at 
www.sbs.com.au/news
, or on the SBS News app available on 
iOS
 or 
Android
.
Share
3 min read
Published 3 August 2023 1:59pm
Updated an hour ago 2:11pm
By Finn McHugh
Source: SBS News

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

REFERENDUM PAMPHLET HEADER YES NO.jpg

We gave the Voice to Parliament pamphlets to fact checkers. Here's what they said

Politics

A woman asleep in bed.

Are you getting enough sleep? Here's how much is recommended for your age

Health

Silhouettes of people waiting at an airport with planes outside.

Why millions of Australians are cancelling or postponing their holidays

Life

Screenshot from football ad showing players on field

'You've gotta see this': How this viral ad used AI trickery to prove a point about women's football

Sport

A graphic showing two men, a map of Australia and a part of the Kimberley in Western Australia.

How this part of Australia almost became Israel

Immigration

Jane Costello wears a white shirt, accessorised with a black necklace and earrings.

HIV cases are rising among straight people. Advocates say a new strategy is needed

Life

Sinead O'Connor wearing a black gown and glasses.

Sinéad O'Connor sparked furore when she tore a photo of the Pope. This is why she did it

World

Five women wearing Australian football outfits

These footballers made history in 1975. This weekend, they came out of retirement

Australia