'Distressing development': Medibank cyber attack worse than first thought

Medibank's data hack has taken a "distressing" turn, with customer data among the information stolen from Australia's largest private medical insurer.





The company said on Tuesday it had received additional files from the hackers that featured more than 1,000 policy records including personal and health claims data.





"This is a distressing development and Medibank unreservedly apologises to our customers," Medibank said in a statement.





The newly released information is in addition to details from international student customers and policyholders with offshoot Ahm that were revealed to be exposed last week.





Medibank added it was too soon to know the full extent of the customer data that has been stolen but the breach was wider than previously thought.





The company expects the number of affected customers will continue to grow.





Chief executive David Koczkar reiterated his apologies to the victims.





"As we continue to uncover the breadth and gravity of this crime, we recognise that these developments will be distressing for our customers, our people and the community – as it is to me," he said.





"This is a malicious attack that has been committed by criminals with a view of causing maximum fear and damage, especially to the most vulnerable members of our community."





Mr Koczkar said his organisation continued to work with federal government agencies to investigate the data breach.





The Australian Federal Police have launched a criminal probe into the hack.



