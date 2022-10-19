Australia

Medibank launches forensic investigation after hackers claim they accessed customer data

Medibank says it has received messages from a group that allegedly removed customer data in a cyber hacking incident.

Medibank signage seen from the street

Medibank CEO David Koczkar offered an apology acknowledging the news would concern customers. Source: AAP / JULIAN SMITH/AAPIMAGE

Health insurer Medibank Private said on Wednesday an unnamed hacker group had contacted it to negotiate about customer data it claimed to have retrieved from the health insurer's IT systems.

In a statement to the ASX on Wednesday, Medibank said it had launched a forensic investigation to establish if the group removed customer data.
Advertisement
It said protection of customer data remained a priority.

"Medibank systems have not been encrypted by ransomware, which means usual activities for customers continues," the statement said.

"We continue to work with specialised cyber security firms and have advised the Australian Cyber Security Centre."
READ MORE

Concerned by the Optus data breach? Here’s how to protect against online scams and hacks

Steps to safeguard the network and systems may cause temporary disruptions to services, the insurer warned.

Medibank CEO David Koczkar offered an apology acknowledging the news would concern customers.

"Our team has been working around the clock since we first discovered the unusual activity on our systems and we will not stop doing that now," he said.

Medibank said it held a "range of necessary personal information of customers" as a company providing health insurance and services.

The news comes six days after Medibank reported an attempted ransomware attack on its network, but said there was no evidence that customer data had been removed.

It's the latest in a spate of cyber breaches recently reported by Australian companies, including mobile operator Optus.
Share
2 min read
Published 19 October 2022 at 7:52pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Australia needs people to do these jobs. Here's what it could mean for visa opportunities

Immigration

202 people died in the 2002 Bali bombings. This is who they were

World

Optus data breach: What to do about replacing your driver’s licence and passport

Australia

Russian missiles target Ukraine city of Mykolaiv after more than 50 countries pledge more military aid

World

'Never been happier': This Australian employer is adopting a four-day work week and says others should too

Asia Pacific

'I'll take her to the airport': Pauline Hanson refuses to back down over Mehreen Faruqi comment

Politics

Cheating and sex toy claims: The bizarre scandal rocking the chess world

World

Did China just have a military coup and is Xi Jinping missing? Here's why rumours are swirling

World