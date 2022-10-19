Medibank launches forensic investigation after hackers claim they accessed customer data

Health insurer Medibank Private said on Wednesday an unnamed hacker group had contacted it to negotiate about customer data it claimed to have retrieved from the health insurer's IT systems.





In a statement to the ASX on Wednesday, Medibank said it had launched a forensic investigation to establish if the group removed customer data.



It said protection of customer data remained a priority.





"Medibank systems have not been encrypted by ransomware, which means usual activities for customers continues," the statement said.





"We continue to work with specialised cyber security firms and have advised the Australian Cyber Security Centre."



Steps to safeguard the network and systems may cause temporary disruptions to services, the insurer warned.





Medibank CEO David Koczkar offered an apology acknowledging the news would concern customers.





"Our team has been working around the clock since we first discovered the unusual activity on our systems and we will not stop doing that now," he said.





Medibank said it held a "range of necessary personal information of customers" as a company providing health insurance and services.





The news comes six days after Medibank reported an attempted ransomware attack on its network, but said there was no evidence that customer data had been removed.



