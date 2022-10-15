Australia

Woolworths Group's MyDeal hit by major breach exposing millions of customers' data

The company says a compromised user credential was used to get access to the details of around 2.2 million MyDeal customers.

A Woolworths sign

Woolworths Group took an 80 per cent stake in MyDeal in September. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

Millions of customers' data has been exposed in a major data breach at an online shopping site owned by retail giant Woolworths.

The company says a compromised user credential was used to get access to customer information from the MyDeal website.

MyDeal was in the process of contacting an estimated 2.2 million customers who were affected in the breach, the Woolworths Group said in a statement on Friday.
How much data do Australians give away and how much are we at risk?

The details exposed included customer names, email addresses, phone numbers and delivery addresses, as well as birth dates for people who had to verify their ages when buying alcohol.

In the case of 1.2 million customers, only their email addresses were exposed.

MyDeal didn't store sensitive records like payment information, drivers licence or passport details and no passwords were compromised in the breach, the company said.

Woolworths took an 80 per cent stake in MyDeal in September in a takeover worth more than $200 million.

The company said MyDeal's systems operated on a different platform to the broader group and no Woolworths customer details had been exposed in the breach.
Concerned by the Optus data breach? Here’s how to protect against online scams and hacks

MyDeal chief executive Sean Senvirtne apologised for the concern the breach would cause for affected customers.

"We will continue to work with relevant authorities as we investigate the incident and we will keep our customers fully informed of any further updates impacting them," he said.

The MyDeal data breach follows
a massive hack at telco Optus
in which the personal details of about 10 million customers were exposed.

That breach is
subject to multiple investigations
after the passport, licence and Medicare numbers of hundreds of thousands of Australians were compromised.

The government has vowed to
review Australia's privacy laws
in the wake of the Optus hack and tighter protections could be introduced before the end of the year.
2 min read
Published 15 October 2022 at 11:34am
Source: AAP

