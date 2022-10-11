Multiple investigations launched in wake of Optus data breach as ACCC flooded with complaints

Several investigations have been launched following the massive Optus data breach, which compromised the personal details of millions of Australians.





The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner commenced an inquiry on Tuesday.





The federal agency will examine the personal information handling practices of Optus and its parent company.



Its investigation will focus on whether Optus took reasonable steps to protect the personal information of customers, and whether the information collected and retained was necessary to their business.





The inquiry will be coordinated with one conducted by the Australian Communications and Media Authority, which will investigate Optus' obligations regarding customer information as a telecommunications provider.





The consumer watchdog has been flooded with Optus-related scam complaints following the data breach.



Chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Gina Cass-Gottlieb said scammers were taking advantage of the large-scale data breach and posing as the telecommunications giant or Equifax Protect, the credit reporting agency tasked with supporting victims of the breach, to swindle consumers.





She told a parliamentary committee people were confused about the legitimacy of the communications.



