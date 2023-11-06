Australia

Does excessive screen time affect children? This Australian state is looking into it

A $2.5 million research fund announced by the NSW government will study the effects of problematic screen use on children's behaviour, well-being and learning.

A group of teenagers on their mobile phones.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said the research will look at games and social media, as well as the impact of access to vast amounts of information. Source: Getty

Key Points
  • The NSW government has announced a $2.5 million research fund into excessive phone use.
  • It aims to study the impact of screen use on child development.
  • It will also look at games and social media, as well as the impact of access to vast amounts of information.
The NSW government has announced a $2.5 million research fund to look at the impact of screen use on child development.
READ MORE

Do not disturb: How I ditched my phone and unbroke my brain

The fund will provide grants to support research into the effects of screen use on children's behaviour, well-being and learning, as well as ways to address problematic screen use.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said the research will look at games and social media, as well as the impact of access to vast amounts of information.
READ MORE

'Not as addicted': When phones were taken away at these schools, bullying rates dropped

"Anecdotal evidence suggests that adults with fully formed brains and impulse control find it difficult to fully concentrate and put down mobile devices and screen time and interact with their peers and colleagues.

"I'm not sure why we expect younger people to have better discipline than a lot of old people and a lot of adults."
Share
1 min read
Published 6 November 2023 2:16pm
Updated 2h ago 2:18pm
Source: SBS News

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A woman with blonde hair leans up against a tree.

This is the best place in the world to be a woman, researchers say

Life

A man sits on a trailer carried by a donkey past destroyed buildings

Why Australia abstained from a UN vote demanding an aid truce between Israel and Hamas

World

A composite image of a Jewish man walking with two small children and two Muslim women crossing a street.

As the Hamas-Israel war rages, Islamophobia and antisemitism are rising in Australia

Australia

Paul Keating speaks at the National Press Club.

Paul Keating details why he refused to sign Hamas-Israel statement by former PMs

Australia

Two teenage girls taking a photo in the mirror

Abbie couldn't bring her date to a year 12 formal. She's pushing to change that for others

Australia

A woman wearing a face mask and a black Metro (Melbourne's train network operator) jacket.

COVID-19 cases are rising across Australia. Experts say an eighth wave has begun

COVID-19

Maine Shooting

'Multiple' people have been killed in a mass shooting in Maine. Here's what we know

World

A woman standing and speaking into a microphone she is holding.

Israel's military singles out Sydney's lord mayor over move to block Town Hall light-up

Politics