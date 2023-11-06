Does excessive screen time affect children? This Australian state is looking into it

Key Points The NSW government has announced a $2.5 million research fund into excessive phone use.

It aims to study the impact of screen use on child development.

It will also look at games and social media, as well as the impact of access to vast amounts of information.

The NSW government has announced a $2.5 million research fund to look at the impact of screen use on child development.



READ MORE Do not disturb: How I ditched my phone and unbroke my brain

The fund will provide grants to support research into the effects of screen use on children's behaviour, well-being and learning, as well as ways to address problematic screen use.





NSW Premier Chris Minns said the research will look at games and social media, as well as the impact of access to vast amounts of information.



"Anecdotal evidence suggests that adults with fully formed brains and impulse control find it difficult to fully concentrate and put down mobile devices and screen time and interact with their peers and colleagues.



