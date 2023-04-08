'Not as addicted': When phones were taken away at these schools, bullying rates dropped

Key Points NSW Premier Chris Minns announced a blanket ban on phones in public high schools later this year.

Two schools have been pointed out by the premier that have led by example, banning phones before his announcement.

Principals and students have expressed benefits to being away from phones, particularly noticing a drop in bullying.

At a high school in Sydney's north, hundreds of students flock to the school gate ahead of their first class, ready to have their smartphones locked away.





It's been a morning ritual since June last year, where students at Davidson High School are required to slot their phone in a sealed pouch, only to be accessed when the home-bound bell rings.





For some, it's been a positive experience.





“I feel like it’s kind of changed me as I’m not as addicted to it because I have to go six hours without it," said Davidson High student, Molly.





"And then going home, all my friends don't have their phones so, there is not too much to check up on."



Davidson High School is one of the few public schools that implemented the ban before the new state Labor government made its announcement to block all mobile phones in public high schools from 9 October this year.





It's a tried-and-tested approach to blocking students from their phones during their school day, and its approach has impressed the state government.





While each school can decide how to implement the ban, the rule will be enforced as early as October across the entire state.



'Big risk' reaps big reward

NSW Premier Chris Minns made the phone ban announcement earlier this week, visiting Condell Park High School in Sydney's southwest which has done away with phones for 16 years.



Phones belonging to students are stored in a container after being checked in at Condell Park High School. Source: AAP / Steven Saphore "It’s time to clear our classrooms of unnecessary distractions and create better environments for learning," Mr Minns said.





He pointed to Condell Park and Davidson High as leaders in the state that have enforced their own personal bans ahead of the state policy.





Condell Park Principal Susie Mobayed said the ban allowed teachers and students to focus on teaching and learning without interruptions.





“There’s also no room for cyberbullying, social media or taking photos and videos during the school day," she added.





Davidson High's principal David Rule said since the phone ban was implemented, the school has seen an increase in social and emotional intelligence.



"It was a big risk but [we're] really happy with the outcome," he said.





Students had a greater ability to communicate and forge positive relationships, he added. Wellbeing had improved, while bullying incidents had reduced.





"We know that some children are unfortunately on the receiving end of negative things. So for those six hours of school, it's a safe place for them."





Davidson High student, Finn, said there was less rumour-spreading and cyberbullying problems.





"At recess and lunch we have more communication, it's more relaxing in a way," said another student, Kiera.





A 2022 study in Norway and one in Spain from 2020 were among mounting research that had found banning phones led to an increase in academic performance and a drop in bullying incidents.





While a 2020 study in Sweden found minimal benefits to the ban, there were no detrimental consequences to students being away from their phones.



Bans in other parts of Australia

NSW is the latest state to impose the school phone ban which will come into force later this year.





A ban is already in place in NSW's primary schools, as well as every Australian jurisdiction except Queensland and the ACT.



South Australia implemented its mobile phone ban following a Labor election win in November last year. From term one in 2023, students have been required to have their phones off to transition into a full blanket ban by term three.





Queensland's education minister Grace Grace told the Courier-Mail that bans were at the discretion of each school.





In a 2018 task-force that aimed to tackle cyberbullying, Ms Grace said that banning phones was not found in its recommendations.





"We don’t need to complicate it," she said.





“It’s more about management and how you teach mobile phone use properly.”





The ACT has also ruled out a ban, as its public schools use smartphones for educational purposes.





Victoria was the first state to impose a state-wide phone ban in government schools under Daniel Andrews in 2020.



