Dominic Perrottet calls for COVID-19 isolation period to be scrapped 'as soon as possible'

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has called for the mandatory isolation period for COVID to be scrapped, just days after it was reduced.





Earlier this week, National Cabinet agreed to lower the mandatory isolation time for COVID-positive cases from seven days to five, which will come into effect from next Friday .





While the NSW premier had been vocal in calling for the reduction, he told Sky News the isolation period should be removed entirely "as soon as possible".





"I believe we need to move away from public health orders, we need to move ... to a system in which we'll respect each other - if you're sick you stay at home, if you're not sick go to work," he said.





"The state should not be enforcing these orders at this time in the pandemic."



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the shortening to five days isolation was a necessary decision, despite concern from health experts about the move.





Mr Albanese said people should be able to return to work if they don't feel sick after the five-day period.





"It is, on the balance of where we're at, a necessary change to take place and one that was supported by all states and territories," he told ABC TV on Friday.









However, the Australian Medical Association has called on the prime minister to release the health advice provided to National Cabinet that justified the isolation period changes.





The association's president Steve Robson urged the government not to treat the virus like other infectious diseases.





Professor Robson said the association had not been consulted ahead of the announcement, and that doctors were "scratching their heads on what this advice is".





However, the prime minister said the release of health advice would be a matter for the states.



Source: AAP "The chief health officers in every state are responsible for their respective advices, so that's a matter for the state governments as to whether that happens or not," he said.





The prime minister said it was important that mandated restrictions be reviewed and gradually eased over time as more people are vaccinated.





Education Minister Jason Clare told the Seven Network the move to lower isolation times was the right decision.





"Most Aussies would say this is the right call at this time in the pandemic, it's been going for about 2.5 years," he said.









However, deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley said the health advice needed to be published.





"While instinctively it feels like a good thing, what's wrong with explaining the detail of the health advice so everyone can have the same level of reassurance?" she told the Seven Network.





She said Mr Albanese had promised to be more transparent in terms of National Cabinet.





The changes in isolation rules will also coincide with an end to mask mandates on domestic flights.



