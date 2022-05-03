Dominic Perrottet rejects Scott Morrison's attacks on NSW anti-corruption watchdog

The NSW premier has rejected the prime minister's attacks on the NSW anti-corruption watchdog, saying it's important not to undermine confidence in integrity agencies.





Scott Morrison has criticised the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), calling it a "kangaroo court" as he resists pressure to commit to a federal anti-corruption body.

Dominic Perrottet says he doesn't agree with the prime minister's view.

"The ICAC plays an important role in upholding integrity and confidence in politicians and in public servants here in our state," Mr Perrottet told reporters on Tuesday.

"There will always be different views in relation to the judiciary, or the ICAC or integrity agencies, and people are entitled to have their opinions.

"But when we do have opinions, and we do raise concerns, we need to do so in a way that doesn't undermine confidence in our integrity agencies."

'Deeply offensive': ICAC critics 'buffoons', commisioners say

Two ICAC commissioners launched thinly-veiled attacks on the prime minister during a parliamentary hearing on Monday, saying criticisms such as his were "misleading" and those who made them were "buffoons".

Mr Perrottet also signalled he would soon make an announcement about ICAC's funding after Chief Commissioner Peter Hall repeated a call for discussion of an independent funding model.

Mr Morrison has repeatedly criticised the NSW ICAC as calls mount to implement a federal body to investigate corrupt conduct.

"I'm very critical of some of the ICACs, particularly in NSW," Mr Morrison said last month.

In November he described the ICAC's model of holding public hearings as a "kangaroo court" and said former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian was "done over by a bad process".

The term "kangaroo court" is often used to describe an ad hoc court that has limited power and does not follow normal legal procedures.

NSW established its ICAC in 1988, and there have long been calls for its model to be adopted at the federal level, despite the prime minister's objections.

"What was done to Gladys Berejiklian ... was an absolute disgrace," Mr Morrison said.

Ms Berejiklian quit parliament last year after the corruption watchdog announced she was being investigated for potential breaches of public trust.

ICAC Commissioner Stephen Rushton made an impassioned defence of the corruption watchdog on Monday, saying those who called the commission a "kangaroo court" were "buffoons".

"First, it is deeply offensive to the hard-working staff of the commission. It undermines the institution," he said.

"Second, there are vast differences between the functions of the commission and a court.

"To describe us as a kangaroo court is not just misleading, but untrue."

The "uninformed comment" could undermine the commission's work as well as public confidence in the body, he said.

Mr Hall also took a swipe at Mr Morrison, saying his comments were "misguided and unfounded" and "simply wrong".

"Corruption involves acts performed under conditions of great secrecy, often concealed and there is seldom an eyewitness to it," he said.

He acknowledged ICAC's wide-ranging powers but said all public inquiries underwent considerations to protect against reputational damage.

Simon Birmingham doubles down on PM's ICAC criticism

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham stood by Mr Morrison's comments, calling the commission a "Star Chamber" designed to grab headlines.

The term "Star Chamber" refers to a defunct English court that was set up to prosecute socially and politically powerful individuals but became synonymous with injustice and the arbitrary use of power.

"What we don't want is the type of Star Chamber model that brings down people like (former NSW premier) Gladys Berejiklian before even findings are made," Mr Birmingham told ABC TV on Tuesday.

"Those types of (ICAC) models, that are all about Star Chamber models, headline-grabbing-type approaches - they're not about integrity.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said the prime minister's comments were "outrageous".

"They are quite extraordinary comments he made and he's been rebuked by a member of the judiciary," he said.