Scott Morrison 'stands by' comments calling NSW anti-corruption watchdog a 'kangaroo court'

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he "stands by" comments he made where he labelled the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) as a "kangaroo court", claiming the model wouldn't work at a federal level.





When questioned by reporters on Wednesday about his reaction to the comments Mr Rushton made at a NSW parliamentary hearing, Mr Morrison said they didn't faze him.

"I stand by what I've said about why I don't think that model is a good model for the federal jurisdiction," he said.

"He can say whatever he likes. I'm not easily offended, I think you've learnt that about me.

"He's free to disagree with me, if he wishes. I just don’t think that their model is the right model at a federal level."

Earlier, Mr Morrison doubled down on his criticism of the ICAC model, claiming in an interview with Nine newspapers published on Wednesday morning that Australia risks becoming a "public autocracy" if a federal integrity commission is established without being properly thought through.

"We can’t just hand government over to faceless officials to make decisions that impact the lives of Australians from one end of the country to the other. I actually think there’s a great danger in that," he said.

"It wouldn’t be Australia anymore if that was the case, it would be some kind of public autocracy."

Mr Morrison has repeatedly criticised the NSW ICAC as calls mount to implement a federal body to investigate corrupt conduct.

"I'm very critical of some of the ICACs, particularly in NSW," Mr Morrison said last month.

In November he described the ICAC's model of holding public hearings as a "kangaroo court" and said former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian was "done over by a bad process".

The term "kangaroo court" is often used to describe an ad hoc court that has limited power and does not follow normal legal procedures.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese speaks to the media in Melbourne on Wednesday. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese pounced on the issue which has dogged the prime minister since the start of the week.

"The reason why there is no national anti-corruption commission is sitting all in his frontbench or behind him," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Mr Albanese praised NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet

, saying it played an important role in upholding integrity and confidence in politicians and in public servants.

He also accused Mr Morrison's government of squandering taxpayer's money in a series of scandals.

"There are so many integrity issues where this government has just failed to give answers, whether it is the Leppington Triangle, $30 million for land that was worth $3 million, whether it is sports rorts, whether it be Commuter Car Park Fund rorts," Mr Albanese said.

"It is very clear that if Australians want a national anti-corruption commission and to clean up politics, they need a Labor government to do so."

The NSW premier on Tuesday rejected the prime minister's attacks on the NSW anti-corruption watchdog, saying it's important not to undermine confidence in integrity agencies.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet speaks in state parliament. Source: AAP

Dominic Perrottet said he doesn't agree with the prime minister's view.

"The ICAC plays an important role in upholding integrity and confidence in politicians and in public servants here in our state," Mr Perrottet told reporters.

"There will always be different views in relation to the judiciary, or the ICAC or integrity agencies, and people are entitled to have their opinions.

"But when we do have opinions, and we do raise concerns, we need to do so in a way that doesn't undermine confidence in our integrity agencies."

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Simon Birmingham stood by Mr Morrison's comments, calling the commission a "Star Chamber" designed to grab headlines.

