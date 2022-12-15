US & Canada

Donald Trump's Christmas gift idea: Former US president unveils 'digital trading cards'

Mr Trump unveiled the cards in a promotional video that pictured him in a Superman-style costume with laser-beam eyes.

donald-trump-laser-beam-eyes.JPG

Donald Trump unveiled the NFTs in a commercial featuring a Superman-style image of himself with laser-beam eyes. Credit: Source: collecttrumpcards.com

  • Donald Trump has released a set of digital playing cards.
  • The ex-US president had hyped for days that he would be making a "major announcement."
  • "Remember Christmas is coming and this makes a great Christmas gift," he said.
It could be the perfect Christmas present for the
Donald Trump
fan in your life - a US$99 (AU$148) digital trading card showing the former president in various guises including a cowboy, astronaut and fighter pilot.

Mr Trump - who is bidding to win back the White House in 2024 - had hyped for days that he would be making a "major announcement."

But his unveiling of the collection of NFT (non-fungible token) cards - timed to tap into the lucrative festive shopping season - attracted widespread ridicule.
In a promotional video showing him in a Superman-style costume with laser-beam eyes, Mr Trump gave the cards his classic hard sell.

"These cards feature some of the really incredible artwork pertaining to my life and my career. It has been very exciting," he said.

"Buy one and you will join a very exclusive community - it is my community.
Trump cards.
Some of Mr Trump's available digital trading cards. Source: Collecttrumpcards.com
"Buy your Trump Digital Trading Cards right now before they are all gone, and they will be gone!"

"Remember Christmas is coming and this makes a great Christmas gift," he added.

Buyers are also entered into a sweepstake to win prizes such as dinner or a round of golf with Mr Trump, as well as autographs and Zoom meetings.
Mr Trump's last "major announcement" was in November when he declared he would run again for the White House.

But he has since suffered heavy setbacks including the defeat of many candidates he backed in midterm elections, mounting public criticism from Republican former allies and multiple legal cases against him.
