'Don't miss this opportunity': PM delivers warning to critics as he spruiks Voice at community BBQ

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese used his speech at one of the first community events in a "week of action" by Voice supporters to decry the partisan nature of the debate among politicians on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament to date.





"And I say to those who are in positions of political leadership: do not miss this opportunity this time," he said, addressing people in his inner west Sydney electorate of Grayndler.





Earlier this week, Opposition leader Peter Dutton said he regretted walking out of the parliamentary chamber 15 years ago when former prime minister Kevin Rudd delivered the National Apology to the Stolen Generations of Indigenous children who were forcibly removed from their families under government policies.





Mr Albanese said the views of the public would be the deciding factor at the upcoming referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.



"(A Yes result) It will send the message to the world that we are a mature nation; that we are prepared to come to terms with our history and past. That we are proud of who we are as a nation," he told the crowd of hundreds gathered at the community BBQ organised by the local council, the Inner West Council.





He criticised the "partisan" nature of the debate so far, with the federal opposition at this stage not providing bipartisanship. Mr Dutton said the Liberal Party has yet to take a formal position, but he personally remains unconvinced at this stage by the need to have an Indigenous advisory body in the constitution.





The Nationals have already declared they will not support the proposal.





"And I will reach out to any parliamentarian across the political spectrum because this should not be the subject of partisan debate. This should be a moment where we come together as a nation," Mr Albanese said.





He said MPs would have a role to inform the design of the Voice in draft legislation following the referendum in the event of a yes result.



Referendum date firms

Mr Albanese said the referendum would be held in the last quarter of the year, between October and December.





Australians will be asked whether they support - yes or no - having an Indigenous advisory body to parliament enshrined in the constitution. The body would have no veto powers but would provide advice to the parliament on policies affecting First Nations people.





"When we engage with Indigenous Australians you get better practical outcomes and that at the end of the day is what we are trying to achieve."



"When you meet people on the street, in your neighbourhood, and someone puts out their hand, you grasp it. That's the Australian way," he said referring to the invitation to the Australian public to back an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart formulated as a national consensus statement from Indigenous Australians.





The Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney, told those gathered at the event that she hoped to see those gathered "vote a big fat yes".





"You will walk taller, you will walk more proudly; and you will know that we as a nation have told the truth and done something spectacular in recognising First Nations people and changing the dial in terms of outcomes," she said.





One of the key architects behind the Uluru Statement from the Heart, Alyawarre woman Pat Anderson, said her despair has turned to hope in the last 14 years of work towards this referendum.



"It's a watershed moment what we're doing here - probably the most significant thing all of us over (the age of) 18 are going to do," she said.





"Let's do it now. Now is the time."





She said already the amount of misinformation and disinformation has made it more challenging to have conversations, but she urged voters to make up their own minds.





"You're doing to go there (the voting booth) with a stubby little pencil - you are and your conscience are there. You are going to have make a decision on whether you're going to say yes or you're going to say no. And you have to take responsibility for that decision."



