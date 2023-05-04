Drag children's storytime event cancelled in Melbourne following violence threats

Key Points Another Melbourne drag event for children has been cancelled due to violent threats.

Monash Council said it was "disappointing" to axe the library event in honour of LGBTIQ+ rights on IDAHOBIT day.

It's one of several events now forced to shut their doors to families and children due to escalating anger.

A drag storytime event in Melbourne to raise awareness for LGBTIQ+ rights has been cancelled after it was targeted with violent threats.





The event was scheduled to be held at Oakleigh Library, hosted by Monash Council in the city's southeast, on 18 May to celebrate the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).





Monash Council said it was left with no choice but to cancel the event after repeated threats aimed at harming the drag performer, families intending to attend the event, councillors, and staff.



The decision to pull the plug came in consultation with Victoria Police after they advised the council that there were risks associated with the event going ahead.





"This event has attracted significant attention with hateful and threatening commentary and misinformation spread online, via email and directly over the phone," Monash CEO Andi Diamond said.





Drag storytime events involve drag performers reading books to kids, often held in libraries, aimed at diversifying role models for the young participants.





Ms Diamond said the event was "designed to introduce children to diverse role models and encourage acceptance, love, and respect of our LGBTIQA+ community."





"It is so disappointing that some people have a long way to go before this is achieved," she added.





Last month, Monash's council meeting was temporarily suspended after 100 protesters showed up to express their anger at the scheduled drag event.



These events have been targeted by some members of the public who are angry about introducing LGBTIQ+ values to children.





Another children's games and arts event in a southeast Melbourne cafe hosted by drag queens was cancelled in April after similar threats hurled at the cafe owner.





Separately, a series of drag performers organised by Casey Council in the city's southeast was also axed due to the same issue.





Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews shared his concerns in April about the continuous attacks against drag events in Melbourne.



"I think it's a pretty sad day when the worst of American politics is creeping into our state. There's no place for that ... we don't need that here, we just don't," he told reporters.





Monash Mayor Tina Samardzija said in March that there is clear interest in the event, which had age-appropriate books chosen, because it was booked out "very quickly".







The event would have been held outside regular library programs only for parents with a deliberate intention to attend.





Mr Diamond apologised to the LGBTIQ+ community for the event's cancellation.



