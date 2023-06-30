Dylan, a trans actor, did an ad for Bud Light. After a barrage of hate, she's calling out the brand

Key Points Dylan Mulvaney has broken her silence following a transphobic backlash against her.

The US actor had posted sponsored content with beer brand Bud Light, whose sales have fallen.

She said she felt abandoned by the company as they have not contacted her.

Transgender actor Dylan Mulvaney says she's been on the receiving end of "more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined" after making a social media advertisement for American-sold beer brand Bud Light.





In a video posted on social media, the TikTok influencer and Broadway actor said she felt abandoned by Bud Light, which is owned by parent company Anheuser-Busch, alleging it did not come out and support her as transphobic hate exploded online.





Mulvaney said the lack of condemnation of the abuse following her March advertisement allowed "customers to be as hateful and transphobic as they want".





She said when she posted the sponsored content for Bud Light she faced “more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined".





She said the company did not contact her.



“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all,” Mulvaney said, in a video captioned, 'Trans people like beer too'.





“For months now, I have been scared to leave my house. I have been ridiculed in public. I have been followed, and I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” she said.





“I’m not telling you this because I want your pity. I’m telling you this because if this is my experience from a very privileged perspective, know that it is much, much worse for other trans people.”





In a statement reported by US media outlet NBC News, Anheuser-Busch said: “As we’ve said, we remain committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organisations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community."





"The privacy and safety of our employees and our partners is always our top priority."





The company did not say whether it had reached out to Mulvaney, NBC News reported.



Mulvaney had wanted to post a video explaining her perspective months ago, but waited as she feared more backlash.





“I patiently waited for things to get better,” she said. “But surprise: they haven’t, really.”





Bud Light sales have been falling after conservatives called for a boycott, so much so that the beer has lost its top spot in the beer market.





Sales dropped by nearly 25 per cent in the four weeks ending on 3 June, compared with a year earlier.



There's been an increase in state legislation in the US that critics say will undermine transgender rights, including legal definitions of gender based on biological sex, and bans on gender-affirming care.





Gender-affirming care covers a wide range of interventions - from social and behavioural to medical - aimed at allowing a person's life to align with their gender identity.





Elements of the conservative media constantly fuel ‘debate’ over transgender rights, which transgender people say they find demeaning.





Transgender people in Australia have described feeling unsafe and having concerns for their safety amid transphobic hate spreading here.





Members of the fascist National Socialist Network attended an anti-transgender rally in Melbourne earlier this year , performing Nazi salutes on the steps of Victorian parliament.





LGBTIQ+ Australians seeking support with mental health can contact QLife on 1800 184 527 or visit qlife.org.au . ReachOut.com also has a list of support services.



