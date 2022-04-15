'Easter is not about politics': Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese attend Good Friday services amid campaign truce

On the back end of the first week of the election campaigns, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese agreed to a political detente for Good Friday, with both attending church services.





Mr Morrison attended a church service in the seat of Chisholm with Liberal MP Gladys Liu, a Melbourne electorate the Liberals hold by a thread.

Ms Liu holds Chisholm by 0.57 per cent, with the seat considered a strategic target for the Liberals and Labor in the upcoming federal election.

"Easter is not about politics. My faith isn't about politics," Mr Morrison said.

"What happened Good Friday and Easter Sunday means everything to me. It's my faith. It has informed me, encouraged me, guided me over my entire life.

"Easter is about faith. It's about hope. It's about being able to look forward to the future with confidence and encouraged by your beliefs and it's a very personal thing for me.

Mr Morrison advised everyone to be safe on the roads this Easter, if travelling, with reference to the four police officers from his security detail who were involved in a car crash yesterday.

As part of a string on internal rows in the Liberal party earlier this year, Liberal senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells said "Mr Morrison has used his so-called faith as a marketing advantage".

Mr Morrison denied the claims, and put her comments down to being disappointed for losing the preselection battle within the NSW faction of the Liberal party.

Message of hope from the Opposition

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said Christian Australians could take comfort in the words "He is risen" when marking the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He said those affected by the floods in New South Wales and Queensland would be remembered in prayers this Easter.

"The feeling of hope inspires us all as we begin to emerge from the pandemic and look towards a better future," he said.

"I send my very best wishes to the many people celebrating this weekend and hope you can finally gather safely with your family and in your churches."

Uniting Church President Reverend Sharon Hollis said hope is the overwhelming message from churches and political leaders this Easter.

"The world is beset by famine and war, and across Australia many have been devastated by floods while the nation continues to experience the effects of inaction on climate change.

"It can be hard to notice where Christ is at work. Yet in the face of darkness, there is life," Reverend Hollis said.

