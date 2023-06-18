World

Declared dead twice: Woman who woke up at her own wake has now officially died

The woman who surprised her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake has died in hospital, her family says.

People around the coffin where the Ecuadorian woman was lying when she woke up.

Family members of Ms Montoya said they have not yet received any report from the authorities on the medical explanation of what happened.

Key Points
  • Ecuador mother Bella Montoya woke up and started knocking inside her coffin.
  • Doctors at the hospital where she was rushed after the incident said that she died on Friday.
  • A committee has been formed to review how the hospital issues death certificates.
A 76-year-old woman who had been declared dead and surprised her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake earlier this month has died after seven days in intensive care, her family says.

Gilberto Barbera Montoya, the woman's son, told the Associated Press that doctors at the state hospital where she was rushed after the incident said that she died on Friday evening.

Ecuador's health ministry confirmed in a statement that Bella Montoya died from an ischemic stroke after spending a week in intensive care.

It added that Ms Montoya had remained under "permanent surveillance" but did not provide further information on the medical investigation surrounding the case.
READ MORE

This Ecuadorian woman was declared dead. Two days later she woke up at her own wake

Mr Barbera Montoya said that he had not yet received any report from the authorities on the medical explanation of what happened and warned that things "are not going to stay like this".

He added that a sister of the deceased woman had formally complained about the incident, seeking to identify the doctor who declared her dead to begin with.
READ MORE

Philippines toddler dead after earlier 'waking up' at own funeral

Ms Bella Montoya reportedly woke up and started knocking on 9 June after spending five hours inside her coffin at a funeral home in Babahoyo, about 210km southwest of Quito.

The remains of Ms Montoya, who was a retired nurse, are back at the same funeral home where she woke up. Her son told the AP that she will be buried at a public cemetery.

A technical committee has been formed to review how the hospital issues death certificates, the country's ministry of health said last week.
Share
2 min read
Published 18 June 2023 10:23am
Updated an hour ago 10:48am
Source: AP

Recommended for you

Hundreds of people doing the nutbush dance at a festival in Australia's outback.

Is this how Tina Turner's Nutbush became our unofficial national anthem?

Australia

A composite image of Hannah Gadsby and a man viewing her exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum

'Pablo-matic': Why is Hannah Gadsby's Picasso exhibition copping so much criticism?

World

A large seagull painted on a wall, with a skip placed next to it. It looks like the seagull is diving in on the skip.

A couple woke up to find a Banksy mural on their wall. It turned into a 'living nightmare'

World

Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi wave to a crowd on a flotilla.

Banned BBC documentary on Narendra Modi to be screened in Parliament House

Politics

A man sits on a chair on the beach as more tourists are seen closer to the sea.

Badly behaved in Bali: Here are the new rules for Australian tourists on appropriate behaviour

Asia Pacific

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese clasp hands in greeting at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on 23 May 2023.

Australia and India have signed a new migration deal. Here's what we know

Immigration

A woman wearing a long floral skirt holding a child's hand. They both have their back turned.

Are school hours sexist? This MP says the 3pm finish should be scrapped

Politics

A woman writes in a notebook next to an open laptop

Australian universities have banned students from parts of India. Shashi is one of them

World