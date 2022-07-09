Elena Rybakina etches name in tennis history books as first Kazakh to win Wimbledon

An emotional, ecstatic Elena Rybakina has etched her name in the tennis history books as the first Kazakh to win Wimbledon.





Rybakina rallied from a set down to deny Ons Jabeur her own slice of history with a 3-6 6-2 6-2 victory over the Tunisian world No.2 in Saturday's showdown at the All England Club.





The 23-year-old Rybakina is also the youngest women's Wimbledon champion since Petra Kvitova in 2011 after reducing Jabeur to a frustrated wreck during the one-hour, 48-minute title decider.





"I didn't expect I was going to be in the second week of both a grand slam and Wimbledon. To be a winner, it's just amazing," Rybakina said after succeeding retired Australian Ash Barty as the new ladies champion.





"Honestly, I don't have the words to say how happy I am."





But the Moscow-born star's triumph was not without controversy as tennis great John McEnroe called her participation into question following the All England Club's ban on Russian and Belarusian players because of Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.



Rybakina declared her allegiance to Kazakhstan in June 2018, just after her 19th birthday, but is said to still have a home in Russia.





The world No.23 has tried to swat away questions about her defection all tournament, saying she doesn't really have a base while travelling the globe playing tennis.





"I just think it's weird because of this whole thing. I don't mean to get into politics here but she is Russian, right? It is sort of strange because of this whole ordeal of not allowing the Russians to play," McEnroe said from the comfort of his BBC commentary booth.





"I can only say that I'm representing Kazakhstan. I didn't choose where I was born," Rybakina said.





"I'm playing for Kazakhstan very, very long time. I represent on the biggest tournaments, Olympics, which was dream come true.





"People believed in me. Kazakhstan supported me so much. Even today I heard so many support. I saw the flags. So I don't know how to answer these questions."





While Russian men's world No.1 Daniil Medvedev was among those unable to compete, Rybakina marched through the women's title for the concession of just two sets.





Jabeur had been bidding to become first African woman to win Wimbledon and first Arab to claim a grand slam singles title.



Ons Jabeur during her semi-final round match at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in London, UK, on July 7 2022. Source: AAP / PA But the 27-year-old was ultimately left to rue being only able to convert two of 11 break-point chances, looking hot and bothered on the warmest day of the championships yet.





"I love this tournament so much and I feel really sad but it's tennis - there is only one winner," Jabeur said.





"I'm really happy that I'm trying to inspire many generations from my country - I hope they're listening."



Ons Jabeur still Tunisia's pride despite Wimbledon loss

Hailing her as the "nation's pride" and "ambassador of happiness", Tunisians remained enthralled with tennis star Ons Jabeur Saturday, celebrating her presence in the prestigious Wimbledon final despite her loss.





Jabeur became the world number two player and then made history as the first African or Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final in the modern era.





Although she missed out on the title at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, she said she'll learn from the experience and can't wait to play in another final.





"I just try to inspire as many generations as I can," she said.



At a cafe not far from the Hammam Sousse tennis club where the 27-year-old began her career, a group of young Tunisian men had been intently watching the match, yelling in excitement at each point she won.





"She's our Tunisian national product," said Safwen Ghairi, a 21-year-old student.





He and his friends had rushed through their traditional Eid al-Adha meal to get to the cafe - one of the few open on the national holiday which began Saturday - to watch the match.



Jabeur represents the African continent "and the region at Wimbledon", Ghairi said. "It's a real achievement."





His friend Zaher Edine Dahman, 27, called Jabeur "our ambassador of happiness".





"The authorities could never match the publicity Ons Jabeur has brought for Tunisia, even if they spent millions," he said.





"We used to dream of a Tunisian player simply qualifying for Wimbledon, and today, Tunisia is at the final," he added.





Her former trainer Nabil Mlika told AFP after the match that Jabeur was "the nation's pride", wishing her luck for the US Open, which begins next month.





Cafe worker Hafedh Amrouni, 25, said that Jabeur had "honoured" the country despite her coming in runner-up.





Her success has been a rare good news story for a North African country mired in economic and political crisis, made more acute by the coronavirus pandemic and the impact of the war in Ukraine.



