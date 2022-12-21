Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter's CEO as soon as he finds someone 'foolish enough' to take over

Highlights Elon Musk says he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement.

It comes after Twitter users voted decisively in a poll launched by the billionaire for him to step down.

Mr Musk previously admitted he had too much on his plate but there was no successor and that "no one wants the job".

Elon Musk says he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement.





"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," Mr Musk wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.





This is the first time Mr Musk has mentioned stepping down as chief of the social media platform, after Twitter users voted decisively in a poll for him to step down , which the billionaire launched on Sunday evening.



Wall Street calls for Mr Musk to step down had been growing for weeks and recently even Tesla shareholders have questioned his focus on the social media platform and whether that is distracting him from properly steering the electric vehicle business, where he is central to product design and engineering.





Mr Musk has himself admitted he had too much on his plate, and said he would look for a Twitter CEO. He said on Sunday, though, that there was no successor and that "no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive."





It comes after Twitter was on Tuesday accused by 100 former employees of various legal violations stemming from Musk's takeover of the company, including targeting women for layoffs and failing to pay promised severance.



Shannon Liss-Riordan, a lawyer for the workers, said she had filed 100 demands for arbitration against Twitter that make similar claims to four class action lawsuits pending in California federal court.





The workers all signed agreements to bring legal disputes against the company in arbitration rather than the court, Ms Liss-Riordan said, which means they will likely be barred from participating in the class actions.





Twitter laid off roughly 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Mr Musk, who paid US$44 billion ($65 billion) to acquire the social media platform, and hundreds more subsequently resigned.



