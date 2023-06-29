English wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow praised after carrying climate protester from field

Key Points On Wednesday, the second Ashes Test was interrupted by environmental protesters from Just Stop Oil.

They were physically stopped by players, including England's Jonny Bairstow, who carried off a protester.

Just Stop Oil supporters are calling on the UK government to halt new oil, gas and coal projects.

From blocking traffic to vandalising artworks and interrupting sporting events, environmental protesters have staged a series of high-profile protests and displays in recent months.





On Wednesday, the second Ashes Test was interrupted when protesters made their way onto the ground and attempted to throw orange paint powder on the Lord's pitch.



What happened at the match?

Two Just Stop Oil demonstrators burst onto the ground five minutes after the start of play at the home of cricket on Wednesday, forcing players to physically stop them from throwing orange paint powder on the pitch.





One was apprehended by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who picked up the protester and carried him 50 metres to the boundary.



Bairstow was later hailed a hero and earned the praise of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.





An official spokesman for Mr Sunak said: "The Prime Minister is pleased play was able to resume quickly and thanks security staff, the swift hands of Jonny Bairstow and other England players who stepped in."





Another protester had to be wrestled to the ground close to the wicket as England's Ben Stokes and Australia's David Warner, with a bat in hand, barred his way and attempted to tackle him.





A third protester was apprehended in the stands, with the trio all arrested.





The incident prompted only a delay of five minutes as the ground staff cleared some of the powder from the outfield.



Players physically stopped protesters from throwing orange paint powder on the pitch at the second Ashes Test. Source: AAP / Mike Egerton/AP

What were the pitch invaders protesting?

The protesters were from Just Stop Oil, which describes itself as a "nonviolent civil resistance group" demanding the UK government stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects.





In a statement, a Just Stop Oil spokesperson said much of the cricketing world was at risk of "extreme conditions wrought by the climate crisis".



“Cricket is an important part of our national heritage, but how can we enjoy England vs Australia when much of the cricketing world is becoming unfit for humans to live in?" the spokesperson said.





"We can no longer afford to distract ourselves when the sports we play, the food we eat, and the culture we cherish is at risk.





“It’s time for cricket lovers and all those who understand the severity of this situation to get onto the streets and demand action from this illegitimate, criminal government."



What is Just Stop Oil and what do they want?

Just Stop Oil is a coalition of groups, including Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, working together and using civil resistance to gain attention for their cause.





Supporters are demanding the UK government immediately halt new oil, gas and coal projects in the country and are calling on Lord's officials to make a statement demanding an end to new fossil fuels.





Civil resistance includes tactics such as strikes, boycotts, mass protests and disruption.



The group, launched in February 2022, has held several high-profile displays of civil disobedience.





Just Stop Oil protesters have held displays at events, including the British Academy Film Awards, the British Grand Prix, World Snooker Championships and football matches.





Protesters have also glued themselves to the frames of famous artworks in galleries, thrown soup on paintings, and blocked busy roads and bridges in the UK.



