Eurovision: Voyager's Danny Estrin gatecrashes SBS World News in Liverpool

Key Points Australia's Eurovision entrant Daniel Estrin gatecrashed SBS World News during a live cross.

The Voyager frontman is in Liverpool ahead of this Sunday's Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

The singer said he was "feeling good" after rehearsals and the event was going to be a "spectacle".

Viewers of SBS World News were treated to a spectacle on Thursday night when Chief International Correspondent Ben Lewis was live-bombed by Australia's Eurovision entrant during a live cross.





Reporting from the streets of the northern English city of Liverpool ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest 's second semi-final on Thursday night local time (Friday 5am AEST), Lewis acted surprised as singer Daniel Estrin of Perth band Voyager wandered past.





"It's funny who you meet on the streets of Liverpool," he said.





"I don't even know where I am," joked Estrin, who was wearing a houndstooth suit jacket, his trademark long hair blowing in the wind.



Estrin said he was "feeling good" after rehearsals.





"This is amazing. We got off the stage, we were elated, we were electric, the crowd was electric."





The Voyager frontman said he reckoned Australia was a "shoe-in" for Eurovision's Grand Final, which will be broadcast live on SBS and SBS On Demand at 5am AEST, and again at 7.30pm AEST.





"It's going to be a spectacle," gushed Estrin, before heading off along the street with his trademark keytar.





Estrin has attracted a fair bit of attention ahead of the celebrated event due to his surprising double life.



Daniel Estrin, lead singer of Voyager, poses for a portrait photograph. Source: Supplied / Michael Dann While he's a rock star by night, his day job is a partner at law firm Estrin Saul, arguing in front of judges and helping migrants to Australia sort out their visa issues. He's also been asked to comment on high-profile immigration cases, including last year’s Australian Open saga involving Novak Djokovic.



“I’m fairly confident saying I’m the only immigration lawyer who has participated in the contest,” he has joked.





The 41-year-old is himself a migrant. He came to Australia from Germany aged 11 and brought his love of Eurovision with him.





He’s toured the world with Voyager for two decades.





How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest this week:





Live broadcasts on SBS and SBS On Demand





Semi Final 1 – Wednesday 10 May at 5:00am AEST

Semi Final 2 – Friday 12 May at 5:00am AEST (featuring Voyager)

Grand Final – Sunday 14 May at 5:00am AEST

Prime time broadcasts on SBS and SBS On Demand



