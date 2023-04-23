Evacuation of Australians not yet confirmed amid scramble to get foreign nationals out of Sudan

Key Points Foreign nationals are being evacuated from Sudan as deadly fighting continues.

More than 420 people have been killed and thousands wounded, with concerns rising of a wider humanitarian disaster.

The evacuation of foreign nationals has heightened fears of what will happen when potential mediators are gone.

Foreign countries rushed to evacuate their nationals from battle-torn Sudan where deadly fighting raged into a second week between forces loyal to two rival generals.





As gunfire again echoed through Khartoum and fighter jets roared above, foreigners also fled the capital in a long United Nations convoy, while millions of frightened residents hunkered down inside their homes, many running low on water and food.





Across the city of five million, army and paramilitary troops have fought ferocious street battles since 15 April, leaving behind charred tanks, gutted buildings and shops that have been looted and torched.





More than 420 people have been killed and thousands wounded, according to UN figures, amid fears of wider turmoil and a humanitarian disaster in one of the world's poorest nations.



Australians on the ground

Australia does not have an embassy in Sudan - and the federal government has not confirmed whether they are planning evacuations of citizens.





The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says there are at least 117 Australians and their family members in Sudan who are receiving consular assistance. They're being urged to remain indoors.





A spokesperson says officials are "working with partners on the ground to gather more information".



READ MORE Residents in Sudan seek escape as war shatters Eid al-Fitr holiday

Evacuation scramble

US special forces launched a rescue mission early Sunday for around 100 embassy staff and their relatives, swooping in with Chinook helicopters to fly them to a military base in Djibouti.





US President Joe Biden condemned the violence, saying it is "unconscionable and it must stop".



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said UK forces had also evacuated diplomats and their families "amid a significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff".





Germany and France meanwhile announced Sunday that they had begun evacuating their nationals and those from other countries.





A French plane carrying around 100 people of multiple nationalities "landed in Djibouti", according to French President Emmanuel Macron, with a second flight of another 100 people expected to leave Sunday evening.



Long convoys of UN vehicles and buses were seen leaving Khartoum heading east to Port Sudan on the Red Sea, 850 kilometres away by road, carrying "citizens from all over the world", according to one Sierra Leonean evacuee.





Taking advantage of a recent brief lull in fighting, residents of Khartoum rushed to organise buses out, mainly north to Egypt, sharing drivers' numbers, safe routes, and advice on visa restrictions on social media.



Heavy smoke billows above buildings in the vicinity of the Khartoum airport on 15 April, 2023, amid clashes in the Sudanese capital. Source: Getty / -/AFP via Getty Images

'Living in darkness'

The fighting broke out on 15 April between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).





Mr Daglo's RSF emerged from the Janjaweed fighters whom former strongman Omar al-Bashir unleashed in the Darfur region, where they were accused of war crimes including genocide.





The military toppled Mr Bashir in April 2019 following mass citizen protests.





The two generals seized power in a 2021 coup, but later fell out in a bitter power struggle, most recently centred on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army.



Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighting the army in Sudan, rose through the ranks from being a camel trader to the de facto leader of the East African nation. Source: Getty / Omar Zaghloul Multiple truces have been agreed in recent days and ignored.





Khartoum's airport, where the blackened hulls of destroyed aircraft lie on runways, is under the control of the RSF.





At least one jailbreak has taken place in the capital, according to lawyers.





Reports of prisoners also being freed from two other prisons, including the Kober jail where Bashir has been held, could not be independently verified.



READ MORE Fighting is raging in areas of Sudan's capital Khartoum despite truce deal

In Khartoum, the conflict has left terrified civilians sheltering inside their homes, with power largely off amid sweltering heat and the internet out for most.





"We were living in darkness... first we didn't have water and then we didn't have power," Khartoum resident Awad Ahmad Sherif said.



