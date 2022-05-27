Ex-Wallaby Israel Folau returning to international rugby with Tonga

Israel Folau will make his return to international rugby union with Tonga three years after his Wallabies contract was terminated over a controversial social media post.





The 33-year-old outside back was named in Tonga's squad on Friday for the Pacific Nations Cup tournament in July and a playoff for the 2023 World Cup in France.





Folau, an evangelical Christian, had his Australia contract torn up in 2019 after he posted a meme on social media which said "hell" awaits homosexuals and other groups.





He then sued governing body Rugby Australia for unlawful termination seeking $14 million in damages.



The case was settled out of court, with Rugby Australia and Folau issuing a joint statement and apology in late 2019.





Folau continued his professional rugby career, taking up a contract with Japanese side Shining Arcs last year.





Tonga will meet Pacific Nations Cup hosts Fiji, Samoa and an Australia 'A' team at the 2-16 July tournament in Fiji.

