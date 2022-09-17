Fijian prime minister 'disturbed' by son's domestic violence charges in Australia

This article contains references to domestic violence.





Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama expressed concern on Saturday that his son faces multiple domestic violence charges in Australia.





Ratu Meli Bainimarama appeared in court on Thursday to face 17 charges, including assault, choking, and distributing intimate images without consent.





"My son is not a member of the Fijian government and this is not a political or diplomatic matter," the Fijian prime minister said in a statement, but added that he and his wife were "deeply concerned and disturbed about the charges".



"During my service as prime minister I have openly and routinely condemned violence perpetrated against women and children, and that commitment is unwavering," he added.





Frank Bainimarama said it was "not appropriate" to comment further on "any matter before the Australian courts".





"My focus must be on my duty to secure a safer and more prosperous future for all Fijian families," he said.





"In the meantime, I ask the media to allow due process to take its course."



Ratu Meli Bainimarama was arrested on 8 September in Queensland and extradited to New South Wales.





A judge initially issued a suppression order, restricting the media from identifying him, but it was lifted by a court on Friday after the ABC contested it.





The 36-year-old faces five charges of assault causing bodily harm, four of common assault, four of choking without consent, two of stalking or intimidating, and one each of intentionally distributing intimate images and destroying property.





He was granted bail and is due to face court in Windsor, northwest of Sydney, on 13 October.





If you or someone you know is impacted by family and domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.



