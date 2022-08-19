World

Finland's PM Sanna Marin takes drug test 'to clear up any suspicions' about party behaviour

Sanna Marin was criticised this week after a video was leaked showing her dancing and partying with a group of friends and celebrities.

A brunette woman in her 30s wearing a black top speaks at an outdoors press conference

Finland's prime minister says she has taken a drug to dispel any doubts. Source: AFP / RONI REKOMAA/Lehtikuva

Finland's prime minister says she has taken a drug test and reiterated that she has never taken narcotics, after
a video of the 36-year-old partying
drew criticism and global attention.

The leaked video, which shows Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and partying with a group of friends and celebrities, has been shared widely on social media and local media.

Some have interpreted comments by the partygoers heard on the video as referring to narcotics, something heavily debated on social media and strongly denied by the prime minister.
"To clear up any suspicions, I have taken a drug test today," Ms Marin told reporters at her residence.

The results will be available within a week and shared with the media as soon as they are ready, she said.

Ms Marin has previously said she was "spending an evening with friends" and that the videos were "filmed in private premises".

She admitted to having drunk alcohol. In addition to denying taking drugs, she said she did not witness any drug use by any attendees.

"Never in my life, not even in my youth, have I ever used any drugs," she said on Friday.
Ms Marin's behaviour in the video has nonetheless been criticised by some as inappropriate for a prime minister, while others have defended her right to enjoy a private event with friends.

Much of the criticism has centred around the fact that she was on duty at the time.

Questions have arisen about whether she would have been in a position to make sound decisions in the event of a sudden crisis.

"My capacity to function was good. I didn't expect to have any meetings," Ms Marin said.

Ms Marin has the support of her party, with Antti Lindtman, head of the Social Democratic Party's parliamentary group, telling media he "can't see any major problem with dancing at a private event with friends".
Ms Marin -
who was appointed in 2019 at the age of 34
- has previously been the target of criticism over parties at her official residence.

In December 2021,
she came under sustained criticism
after it was revealed she stayed out dancing until the early hours despite having been exposed to COVID-19.

A poll commissioned by Finnish TV channel MTV3 at the time found two-thirds of respondents thought her night out was a "serious mistake".
3 min read
Published 20 August 2022 at 9:53am, updated an hour ago at 10:08am
Source: AFP
Europe

