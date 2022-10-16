Fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison leaves four dead and 61 injured, authorities say

Four prisoners were killed and 61 injured in a fire at Tehran's Evin prison , Iranian state media reports.





Four of those injured in Saturday's fire were in critical condition and those killed died of smoke inhalation, state media cited the country's judiciary as saying.





The fire at Tehran's notorious Evin prison came amid ongoing unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police a month ago.



Advertisement

The protests have turned into one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution, and have been met with a brutal crackdown.





Before the authorities published the number of deaths from the fire, families of some political detainees took to social media to call on officials to ensure the safety of prisoners at Evin, which in 2018 was blacklisted by the US government for "serious human rights abuses".





Iranian authorities said on Saturday that a prison workshop had been set on fire "after a fight among a number of prisoners convicted of financial crimes and theft".





Evin holds many detainees facing security charges, including Iranians with dual nationality. British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert is among foreign nationals who have been held in the prison.



Evin prison was blacklisted in 2018 by the US government for "serious human rights abuses". Source: AFP / KOOSHA MAHSHID FALAHI/MIZAN Footage of Evin aired on state television hours later showed firefighters inspecting a workshop with fire damage to the roof. It also showed inmates in their wards apparently "sleeping as calm has been restored".





Atena Daemi, a human rights activist, said relatives of prisoners held in the women's section had gathered at the prison for routine visiting hours, but the authorities had denied them access, resulting in a stand-off.





The relatives were told that the prisoners were "fine, but the phones are broken", according to Ms Daemi.





"When the families said they would not leave until they (prisoners) call, give them mobile phones to call, security guards confronted the families," she tweeted.



In the footage broadcast on state television, a prison official said inmates had been allowed to contact their families.





Rights groups said at least 240 protesters had been killed in the anti-government protests , including 32 minors.



