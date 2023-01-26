Flashy cars and fake prices: Here's Ukraine's warning to officials shirking wartime duties

Ukrainian government officials who shirk their duties during wartime will be quickly removed, a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday amid a crackdown on corruption.





More than a dozen officials have been removed this week following a series of scandals and graft allegations.



READ MORE Ukraine's interior minister among 14 dead after helicopter crashes near school outside Kyiv

Political analysts said Mr Zelenskyy needs to show Western partners and war-weary Ukrainians that he is serious about punishing misrule.





"Everyone should understand their level of responsibility to the country and nation during the war. Whoever forgets about it receives a quick reaction," said Andriy Yermak, head of Mr Zelenskyy's office.



"This will happen to everyone who allows themselves to forget (their duties), regardless of names and offices," Mr Yermak wrote on Twitter.





Among the most high-profile cases was that of a deputy defence minister who resigned following a report, which he denied, that his ministry paid inflated prices to feed troops.



A presidential adviser who had been called out by local media for driving flashy cars also quit, as did a senior prosecutor who Ukrainian media reported had gone on holiday to Marbella in Spain, flouting martial law.



