World

Flood-hit NSW towns begin clean-up as the body of another missing man is found

More communities in the west of NSW face the risk of floods this week, as the vast clean-up effort starts in the towns of Wagga Wagga and Forbes.

An SES vehicle unloads a jet ski into floodwaters

Forbes is among the NSW towns hardest hit by the floods. Source: AAP / LUCY CAMBOURN

Key Points
  • Flood-hit NSW communities face a massive clean-up this week as water levels recede.
  • Some residents have returned to assess damage, but authorities say it's too early to measure the full impact.
  • Another body has been found in Prestons Creek, believed to be that of one of two men missing in floodwaters.
Flood-hit NSW communities face a massive clean-up this week as waters slowly recede and the focus of the crisis shifts to other central west towns.

Some 101 flood warnings were in place late Sunday as the state remained in the midst of the weeks-long emergency that hit the towns of Forbes and Wagga Wagga in recent days.

The Lachlan River at Forbes reached a peak of 10.7 metres on Saturday, slightly below a record set in 1952, while south at Wagga Wagga the Murrumbidgee River peaked on Friday at 9.72m, its highest level in a decade.
Advertisement
READ MORE

New parents 'over the moon' after baby born during NSW floods

As water levels dropped on Sunday, some residents of affected towns returned to assess damage, however state emergency services cautioned it was too early to measure the full impact.

"It's going to be a big couple of days of emergency response in this community until these floodwaters recede and then we can get in and do those damage assessments," NSW SES chief superintendent Ashley Sullivan told ABC TV.

Meanwhile, a second body located by police divers in Prestons Creek, about 50km from Boorowa, is believed to be that of one of two men flung from the back of a utility swept away in floodwaters.

Police recovered the first body on Thursday. While the bodies have not been formally identified, they are believed the missing men from the utility and police have concluded the search operation.

Communities have been warned that in coming days, rises were likely at Carrathool and further downstream at Hay, with major flooding possible from mid-November.
Condobolin, a town of around 3,500 people situated on the swollen Lachlan River, is also said to be in the firing line of flooding in the days ahead.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Sunday authorities were better prepared in their flood response than in floods earlier this year in Lismore, noting the rapid deployment of 50 defence force personnel to help with rescues and clean up in Forbes, Moama and Moree.

Meanwhile, around 20,000 residents remained without hot water and gas for cooking in Bathurst, Lithgow, Oberon and Wallerawang for another month after a gas pipeline was damaged due to the Macquarie River flooding.

Deputy Premier Paul Toole said on Sunday that APA Group - the owner of the gas pipeline - was working on solutions to restore gas supply as quickly possible.

Across the border in Victoria, more than 40 flood alerts were in place on Sunday.
Share
3 min read
Published 7 November 2022 at 7:54am
Source: AAP
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

'Can’t unsee it': Anthony Albanese surprised by mankini-wearing grandfather on live TV

Australia

Real estate sector data breach could be worse than Optus hack, digital rights advocates say

Australia

More parent and skilled visas on the way: Here are the changes to immigration in the federal budget

Politics

Gina Rinehart criticised 'virtue signalling' netballers. What happened with the Diamonds, and does it matter?

Australia

Russian missiles target Ukraine city of Mykolaiv after more than 50 countries pledge more military aid

World

Why three female celebrities, including Madonna, seemingly came out on TikTok

Life

Australian visa changes: What Labor's 2022 federal budget means for migration

Immigration

A new Covid booster is now available in Australia. This is who should get it

Australia