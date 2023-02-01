Football Australia, critics call out 'disgraceful' Saudi sponsorship of FIFA Women's World Cup

Key Points FIFA is expected to sign a sponsorship deal with Visit Saudi.

It comes in the lead up to the FIFA Women's World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.

Football Australia says it's disappointed.

Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia and New Zealand have written to FIFA seeking urgent clarification after reports Saudi Arabia's tourism authority had signed a sponsorship deal for the global soccer showpiece.





Football Australia expects global governing body FIFA to confirm Visit Saudi will join international brands such as Adidas, Coca-Cola and Visa as major sponsors of the 32-team tournament which kicks off in July, the Guardian reported.





FA said it understood FIFA had entered into a "destination partnership agreement" for the World Cup and had written to FIFA seeking clarity on the situation.



"We are very disappointed that Football Australia were not consulted on this matter prior to any decision being made," FA said in a statement on Wednesday.





New Zealand Football added in a separate statement: "If these reports prove correct, we are shocked and disappointed to hear this as New Zealand Football haven't been consulted by FIFA at all on this matter."





FIFA and Visit Saudi were unable to provide immediate comment.





Reports of the sponsorship deal drew a scathing response from human rights activists.





"It would be quite the irony for Saudi's tourism body to sponsor the largest celebration of women's sport in the world when you consider that, as a woman in Saudi Arabia, you can't even have a job without the permission of your male guardian," said Amnesty International Australia campaigner Nikita White.





Former Australia international and media pundit Craig Foster said it would be "disgraceful in the extreme".



READ MORE What is the human cost of the World Cup in Qatar?

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has in recent years introduced reforms allowing women greater control over their lives but men still retain a tight grip on power.





The country made a major splash in global soccer in recent months with Cristiano Ronaldo joining Saudi club Al Nassr in a two-and-a-half year deal estimated to be worth more than $308 million.





The Middle Eastern nation also has ambitions of hosting the men's World Cup in 2030 and is expected to be rubber stamped as hosts of the 2027 Asian Cup at an Asian Football Confederation congress this month.



Saudis win seat on FIFA's ruling council

Saudi Arabia strengthened its influence in global soccer, earning a seat on FIFA's ruling council on Wednesday.





The election win at the Asian Football Confederation's annual meeting followed Ronaldo's moving last month to play in the Saudi league and longstanding speculation about a likely bid to host the World Cup in 2030 or 2034.



Saudi soccer federation president Yasser Almisehal was among six Asian soccer officials elected by AFC members to represent them on FIFA's decision-making council through to 2027. Saudi Arabia is the only candidate to host the Asian championship that year.



