Australia

Football Australia, critics call out 'disgraceful' Saudi sponsorship of FIFA Women's World Cup

Hosts Australia and New Zealand have called out FIFA over reports Saudi Arabia's tourism authority is one of the sponsors of the Women's World Cup.

Woman lunging at a football.

Australia's Sam Kerr (20) during the women's friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Australia, on 12 November 2022. The FIFA Women's World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, starts on 20 July 2023. Source: AP / adidas/Cover Images/Cover Images

Key Points
  • FIFA is expected to sign a sponsorship deal with Visit Saudi.
  • It comes in the lead up to the FIFA Women's World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.
  • Football Australia says it's disappointed.
Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia and New Zealand have written to FIFA seeking urgent clarification after reports Saudi Arabia's tourism authority had signed a sponsorship deal for the global soccer showpiece.

Football Australia expects global governing body FIFA to confirm Visit Saudi will join international brands such as Adidas, Coca-Cola and Visa as major sponsors of the 32-team tournament which kicks off in July, the Guardian reported.

FA said it understood FIFA had entered into a "destination partnership agreement" for the World Cup and had written to FIFA seeking clarity on the situation.
READ MORE

Saudi Arabia is set to sponsor this Australian-hosted FIFA event. Here's what you need to know

"We are very disappointed that Football Australia were not consulted on this matter prior to any decision being made," FA said in a statement on Wednesday.

New Zealand Football added in a separate statement: "If these reports prove correct, we are shocked and disappointed to hear this as New Zealand Football haven't been consulted by FIFA at all on this matter."

FIFA and Visit Saudi were unable to provide immediate comment.

Reports of the sponsorship deal drew a scathing response from human rights activists.

"It would be quite the irony for Saudi's tourism body to sponsor the largest celebration of women's sport in the world when you consider that, as a woman in Saudi Arabia, you can't even have a job without the permission of your male guardian," said Amnesty International Australia campaigner Nikita White.

Former Australia international and media pundit Craig Foster said it would be "disgraceful in the extreme".
READ MORE

What is the human cost of the World Cup in Qatar?

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has in recent years introduced reforms allowing women greater control over their lives but men still retain a tight grip on power.

The country made a major splash in global soccer in recent months with Cristiano Ronaldo joining Saudi club Al Nassr in a two-and-a-half year deal estimated to be worth more than $308 million.

The Middle Eastern nation also has ambitions of hosting the men's World Cup in 2030 and is expected to be rubber stamped as hosts of the 2027 Asian Cup at an Asian Football Confederation congress this month.

Saudis win seat on FIFA's ruling council

Saudi Arabia strengthened its influence in global soccer, earning a seat on FIFA's ruling council on Wednesday.

The election win at the Asian Football Confederation's annual meeting followed Ronaldo's moving last month to play in the Saudi league and longstanding speculation about a likely bid to host the World Cup in 2030 or 2034.
Saudi soccer federation president Yasser Almisehal was among six Asian soccer officials elected by AFC members to represent them on FIFA's decision-making council through to 2027. Saudi Arabia is the only candidate to host the Asian championship that year.

Qatar federation president Sheikh Hamad Al Thani, whose country hosts the Asian Cup next January, also was elected to a FIFA position for the first time. Sheikh Hamad was picked by 40 of the 45 voting federations and Mr Almisehal got 35.
Share
3 min read
Published 2 February 2023 at 6:36am
Source: SBS, AAP
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

Where can Australians travel in 2023 without a visa?

Life

These are the finalists for the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

Australia

What's causing Australia's frozen chip shortage and how long will it last?

Australia

You'll never guess where Louisa is really from — and she's not alone

Australia

Why Australia Day is really held on 26 January

Australia

Why 40,000 people will descend on this tiny Australian town in 2023

Australia

A love letter to Australia's old school Chinese restaurants

Life

Who is Taryn Brumfitt? The 2023 Australian of the Year

Australia