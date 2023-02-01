Saudi Arabia is set to sponsor this Australian-hosted FIFA event. Here's what you need to know

Key Points: Australia and New Zealand are hosting the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in July.

Saudi Arabia's tourist board is reportedly set to be announced as a major sponsor.

Saudi Arabia has previously been accused of 'sportswashing' to distract from its human rights record.

As Australia and New Zealand prepare to co-host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Saudi Arabia's tourist board is reportedly set to be unveiled as a major sponsor.





The tournament will be the ninth of its kind and is scheduled to take place from 20 July to 20 August, with games to be played at venues across both hosting countries.





According to sports website The Athletic, FIFA will announce Visit Saudi as a sponsor of the 32-team tournament alongside brands including Adidas, Coca-Cola and Visa.





The sponsorship is reportedly part of FIFA's commercial partnership structure, designed to put money back into women's football - which has only recently been allowed in Saudi Arabia.





The country is also leading a joint bid alongside Egypt and Greece to host the men's World Cup tournament in 2030.





The bid and reported sponsorship are the latest in a series of major sporting investments and endeavours and come against a backdrop of "sportswashing" allegations and questions over the kingdom's human rights record.



Football stars, a Premier League club and LIV Golf

The Women's World Cup sponsorship would follow a series of sporting investments from Saudi Arabia.





In 2021, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers took over Premier League club Newcastle United .



All eyes will be on Australia's Matildas during the FIFA Women's World Cup later this year. Source: Getty / Cameron Spencer Sportswashing refers to the use of sport to create a positive public reputation.





In December, Saudi club Al Nassr signed Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.





The deal was reportedly worth $315m annually until the end of 2025, making him the highest-earning player in history.



Cristiano Ronaldo's deal with a Saudi club makes him the highest-paid player in history. Source: Getty / Francois Nel In 2022, Argentinian star Lionel Messi was announced as Saudi Arabia's tourism ambassador and highlighted a series of promotional visits to Riyadh and Jeddah on his social media.





The monetary value of his deal was not announced but was reportedly worth around $40 million.



In 2021 the LIV Golf tour - funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund - was founded as an alternative to the PGA Tour, which runs the world's biggest golf competitions.





When Australian former golfing champion Greg Norman was announced as the tournament's chief executive, he was criticised for his involvement and accused of participating in sportswashing.



What is Saudi Arabia's record on human rights?

Saudi Arabia has been criticised over the years for its record on human rights and women's rights.





In 2022, it was ranked second by Human Rights Watch for human rights violations worldwide for executing 81 men in a single day.



In 2018, the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey attracted heavy criticism around the world, with a United Nations report finding "credible evidence" linking Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the murder.





Women in Saudi Arabia have historically had limited rights, with the male guardianship system meaning they require permission from a male relative to study, marry, and go to the doctor.



Women are prohibited from working in certain professions, and were not allowed to drive until 2018.



