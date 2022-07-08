Asia

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe feared dead after apparent shooting, local media reports

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was taken to hospital after appearing to be shot during a campaign event.

EU - Japan Summit in Brussels

Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital. Source: Anadolu

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was showing no vital signs after apparently being shot at a campaign event in the Nara region on Friday, local media reported.

The former leader had been delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday's upper house elections when the apparent sound of gunshots were heard, national broadcaster NHK and the Kyodo news agency said.

Mr Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.

Neither the LDP nor local police were able to immediately confirm the reports.

NHK and Kyodo both reported Mr Abe was taken to hospital and appeared to be in cardo-respiratory arrest - a term used in Japan indicating no vital signs, and generally preceding a formal certification of death by a coroner.

Several media outlets reported that he appeared to have been shot from behind, possibly with a shotgun. NHK reported that a man had been apprehended and the gun used had been recovered, though there were no immediate further details.

Reuters reported a 42-year-old man had been arrested.

Mr Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020.

Current prime minister Fumio Kishida is reportedly suspending his election campaign.

Japan has some of the world's toughest gun-control laws, and annual deaths from firearms in the country of 125 million people are regularly in single figures.

Getting a gun licence is a long and complicated process even for Japanese citizens, who must first get a recommendation from a shooting association and then undergo strict police checks.

More to come.
2 min read
Published 8 July 2022 at 1:13pm, updated 21 minutes ago at 1:52pm
Source: AFP

